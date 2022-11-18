Editorial: Ventura’s sensible housing remedy

It is notable that the Ventura City Council last week overruled the unanimous decision of its Planning Commission and approved plans for a four-story, 88-unit apartment building in the downtown area.

Equally notable was the rationale for the vote expressed by Councilwoman Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios in explaining her vote. “I realize that there are state laws that we just can’t circumvent,” she said. “If we don’t there will be consequences.”

What that suggests is that the state-level emphasis on promoting new housing is at last sinking in among at least some localities in a state in which new housing construction has lagged far behind both need and demand for decades.

To be clear, Ventura has at least developed a plan to accommodate housing. It approved an updated housing element to its General Plan last fall, meeting the state deadline to submit such plans. It didn’t have a whole lot of company in that. At one point earlier this year, 122 of 197 Southern California municipalities had not met that deadline.

In presenting to the council plans for the apartment building at Front and Kalorama streets, city staff noted that the project satisfied many of the objectives embodied in that housing plan, including facilitating “quality rental housing” and providing high-density development that will make possible “efficient utilization of the city’s limited land resources.”

Despite the laudable objectives stated in the city’s plan, it has been found out of compliance with state housing law by the state Department of Housing and Community Development. Of the county’s 11 jurisdictions, only three — Oxnard, Port Hueneme and the county of Ventura — at this point have plans that are in compliance.

Cities that are out of compliance are beginning to discover that there may indeed be significant consequences. As of last month, 125 Southern California cities were out of compliance.

In communities up and down California, housing developers are beginning to explore — and in some cases actually invoke — a provision in state law known as “the builder’s remedy.”

That provision states that if a city does not have a substantially compliant housing element, it cannot reject any housing project in which at least 20% of the homes are for low-income residents or 100% are for people of moderate income. That applies to projects of any density, of any height.

The builder’s remedy has yet to be tested in court, but some cases appear to be headed there. In Santa Monica, for instance, developers have applied for 14 different projects encompassing more than 4,000 residences that they assert the city has no option but to issue permits.

In addition to that threat to cities’ discretionary authority over housing, the California Association of Realtors has sued six Southern California cities for failing to meet the state deadline for submitting housing elements that would accommodate their share of needed housing.

Then, of course, there was the instance cited by Sanchez-Palacios, in which Gov. Gavin Newsom sued the city of Huntington Beach in 2019 for violating state housing law. The lawsuit was settled a year later.

Contrast the possibilities of a “builder’s remedy” with the housing remedy that the city of Ventura actually approved. The plan was scaled down from five stories to four. To avoid the monolithic appearance of a single building, open breezeways were added to the plans to connect the apartment building’s two elements. The number of proposed low-income units was increased from 9 to 12.

In short, Ventura showed what all cities across California could do if they had the will: Use their regulatory authority to ensure that new housing both meets community needs and is consistent with community standards.

There is a remedy to California’s acute housing shortage, and that remedy lies appropriately in the hands of cities willing to responsibly do their part. If they fail to do that, there may be other, far less desirable remedies down the road.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Editorial: Ventura’s sensible housing remedy