Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Ross Stores (ROST) Stock
ROST - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Before Thanksgiving
The stock market dipped on Monday on low Thanksgiving week trading volumes. The market then bounced back through morning trading Tuesday. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week came after retail giants reported last week and provided much-needed insights into changing consumer habits. Shoppers and the companies confirmed that outside of home improvement spending, they are sticking to the essentials as even higher-income shoppers tighten their purse strings as inflation rages on.
5 Securities and Exchanges Stocks to Gain From Increased Trading
ICE - Free Report) , CME Group (. MKTX - Free Report) . Increasing focus on accelerating their non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues, infuses dynamism in the business profile of the industry players. However, alterations in investment patterns, and priorities and compliance with regulations pose challenges.
Is Trending Stock Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) a Buy Now?
BRK.B - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +10% over the past month versus the...
Here's Why Investors Should Hold Onto Voya Financial (VOYA)
VOYA - Free Report) higher investment income, lower fee-based margin, favorable change in DAC/VOBA, lower administrative expenses and prudent capital deployment make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 9.6% and 0.5% north, respectively, in the past 30...
4 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
LW - Free Report) , Tecnoglass (. HDSN - Free Report) and Northeast Community Bancorp (. NECB - Free Report) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio. Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.
Should You Hold Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock for Now?
EEFT - Free Report) is well poised to grow on the back of digital efforts, global expansions and higher travel and entertainment-related spending. Its growing transaction volumes also bode well. However, rising operating costs can reduce its margin. Euronet Worldwide — with a market cap of $4.5 billion — is...
MoneyGram (MGI) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
MGI - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...
Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
IDN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 21st
ACR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60.9% over the last 60 days. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Price and Consensus. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. price-consensus-chart | ACRES Commercial Realty Corp....
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AVGO - Free Report) closed at $517.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Is Kura Oncology (KURA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
KURA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question. Kura Oncology is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1185 individual stocks and...
Snap These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Power Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors looking for healthy returns will benefit from stocks with favorable liquidity in their investment portfolios. Liquidity measures a company’s ability to meet short-term debt obligations by converting assets into liquid cash and equivalents. These stocks have always been on investors’ radar owing to their potential for solid returns.
Bet on These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Combat Market Volatility
MCY - Free Report) , Employers Holdings, Inc. (. AVAV - Free Report) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (. LW - Free Report) are worth betting on now. Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.
5 High ROE Stocks to Buy as China Covid Deaths Spark Concern
The U.S. equity markets declined in the past few trading sessions as fresh Covid-19 deaths in China sparked concerns regarding the resumption of market restrictions and strict measures to curb the spread of the infection. This put the brakes on a short-term rally witnessed in the past week driven by better-than-expected inflation data, which showed that the producer price index rose 0.2% in October against broad-based expectations of a 0.4% increase. However, the recent decline dented the hopes of a speedy recovery in the global economy and put the markets on tenterhooks.
Here's Why America Movil (AMX) Stock is a Solid Bet Now
AMX - Free Report) investors may consider adding this stock to their portfolio to tackle the current macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties and benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick:. Shares Outperformed: Wall Street is facing extreme...
Central Garden (CENTA) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CENTA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -233.33%. A quarter...
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know
DRI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $146.70, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Coming into today, shares...
Disney Stock Falters On Day 2 Of Bob Iger Reboot As Investors Gauge Impact Of CEO Shuffle
Disney stock faded more than 1% on the second day of Bob Iger’s return engagement as CEO, reflecting investors’ divergent outlooks on the media giant’s prospects Shares in the Dow component finished at $96.21, down 1.4% on more than twice the normal trading volume. The downbeat session made Disney one of the few laggards in the media sector during an overall up day for the broader market. Iger’s stunning return to the company he led as CEO from 2005 and 2020, replacing Bob Chapek after an up-and-down two-and-a-half years has heartened many employees at the company as well as investors. The stock...
