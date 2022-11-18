ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Two men die after apparent shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people died after apparently being shot early Sunday morning in Portsmouth, Ohio, police said. Portsmouth 911 received calls about 2:30 a.m. about shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street, just outside of Frank & Steins Lounge, according to a news release from the Portsmouth Police Department.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio

UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — According to initial reports, several fire departments responded to the 12000 block of Route 124 for a fully engulfed structure fire early this morning. The call came in shortly before 5 a.m. Because of the fire, the Western Pike Local School District operated on a...
Pike County massacre trial: Judge denies acquittal for George Wagner IV

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The jury in George Wagner IV’s murder trial is off this week for the Thanksgiving Day holiday but we are still seeing some key developments. On Monday, Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering rejected the defense’s “Rule 29″ motions to acquit George Wagner IV in the 2016 Pike County massacre of eight people for lack of evidence.
Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
New Ohio bill looks to make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This week, more Ohio schools experienced swatting incidents. Police say swatting is when someone makes a false call to law enforcement prompting a large response. The latest incidents, which happened at three Cincinnati Public Schools, not only ties up public safety resources, but also puts families,...
I-270 westbound at US-23 reopens following closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-270 westbound is now reopen following a crash earlier this afternoon. The road closed at US-23 due to the crash. Multiple ambulances, police and firetrucks responded to the scene. Drivers are urged to follow OHGO for updates. This story will be updated when more information becomes...
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022

It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
A tale of two bells

From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
