Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
DJ Khaled Offering Airbnb Stay with Recreated Legendary Sneaker Closet
DJ Khaled is giving two lucky fans a chance to walk in his shoes -- literally. He's offering a decked-out Airbnb stay that comes with a version of his own sneaker closet!!!. The hip hop mogul is giving away two exclusive one-night stays at a beautiful home in the heart of Miami.
Kelly Rowland Quiets Crowd Booing When Chris Brown Wins AMA Award
Kelly Rowland wasn't having the boos when she announced Chris Brown's win at the AMAs ... telling the haters in the audience to settle down. The 'Destiny's Child' singer announced Chris was the winner for Favorite Male R&B Artist. As soon as she mentioned his name, you could hear a smattering of boos in the crowd. Kelly shut that down hard.
Elton John's Disney+ Concert Closed Captioning Featured 'Donald Trump'
Disney+ customers tuning in to watch Elton John from the comfort of their couch got some unwanted politics mixed in with their music ... all thanks to an apparent hack of the streaming service's closed captioning feature. Viewers reported on several occasions the name "Donald Trump" mixed in with the...
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Hidden behind this puffy-cheeked figure is an actor who, as a teen, learned there is truth to things being cheaper by the dozen ... can you trace around the mashed-up image and identify the unknown star?. This 'Sharkboy' is no stranger to being strong and powerful, especially when he kicked...
Cher and Alexander Edwards Aren't Putting on a Show, They're Dating
Cher and Alexander Edwards had people's jaws on the floor after being spotted gettin' cozy together over the last few weeks ... and we're told this isn't for show -- it's the real deal. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... despite the fact Alexander is a Universal Music exec, the...
New Denim Line NTK Channels 1990s New York
Niki Korman freely admits it: She’s a very selfish designer. But not selfish in a bad way. Rather, this 26-year-old says she creates most of the looks in her fledgling monogram-named women’s denim line NTK because she wants to own and wear the pieces herself. “I focus on trends and understand what’s trendy and in style. However, I never want the brand to be ‘trendy,’” Korman said. “I want these to be pieces you have forever and never get tired of. NTK denim is designed to be staple closet items that you’ll love infinitely.” She launched her label in 2018 after graduating...
Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts
Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
‘I’d do this in a Hazmat suit’: What Trans-Siberian Orchestra means to this musician
Is Trans-Siberian Orchestra performing this year? Is Trans-Siberian Orchestra on tour this year? What is TSO performing in 2022? What is the story TSO is performing in 2022?
Kelly Rowland Says Chris Brown Deserves Grace, Forgiveness
Kelly Rowland says it's beyond time for the public to treat Chris Brown the same as anyone else who royally screws up -- and, yes, she believes that includes forgiving him for beating Rihanna. We got the 'Destiny's Child' singer in WeHo Monday and asked about her American Music Awards...
Usher -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Usher's looks over the years are so fine they'll make you 'Scream!'. Here is a 26-year-old version of the R&B singer looking stage-ready with his blinged-out accessories and perfectly groomed goatee at the Staples Center in Los Angeles back in 2004 (left). This was the same year his song "Yeah" became a smash around the world!
