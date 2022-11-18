ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Kelly Rowland Quiets Crowd Booing When Chris Brown Wins AMA Award

Kelly Rowland wasn't having the boos when she announced Chris Brown's win at the AMAs ... telling the haters in the audience to settle down. The 'Destiny's Child' singer announced Chris was the winner for Favorite Male R&B Artist. As soon as she mentioned his name, you could hear a smattering of boos in the crowd. Kelly shut that down hard.
Elton John's Disney+ Concert Closed Captioning Featured 'Donald Trump'

Disney+ customers tuning in to watch Elton John from the comfort of their couch got some unwanted politics mixed in with their music ... all thanks to an apparent hack of the streaming service's closed captioning feature. Viewers reported on several occasions the name "Donald Trump" mixed in with the...
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden behind this puffy-cheeked figure is an actor who, as a teen, learned there is truth to things being cheaper by the dozen ... can you trace around the mashed-up image and identify the unknown star?. This 'Sharkboy' is no stranger to being strong and powerful, especially when he kicked...
Cher and Alexander Edwards Aren't Putting on a Show, They're Dating

Cher and Alexander Edwards had people's jaws on the floor after being spotted gettin' cozy together over the last few weeks ... and we're told this isn't for show -- it's the real deal. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... despite the fact Alexander is a Universal Music exec, the...
New Denim Line NTK Channels 1990s New York

Niki Korman freely admits it: She’s a very selfish designer. But not selfish in a bad way. Rather, this 26-year-old says she creates most of the looks in her fledgling monogram-named women’s denim line NTK because she wants to own and wear the pieces herself. “I focus on trends and understand what’s trendy and in style. However, I never want the brand to be ‘trendy,’” Korman said. “I want these to be pieces you have forever and never get tired of. NTK denim is designed to be staple closet items that you’ll love infinitely.” She launched her label in 2018 after graduating...
Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts

Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
Kelly Rowland Says Chris Brown Deserves Grace, Forgiveness

Kelly Rowland says it's beyond time for the public to treat Chris Brown the same as anyone else who royally screws up -- and, yes, she believes that includes forgiving him for beating Rihanna. We got the 'Destiny's Child' singer in WeHo Monday and asked about her American Music Awards...
Usher -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Usher's looks over the years are so fine they'll make you 'Scream!'. Here is a 26-year-old version of the R&B singer looking stage-ready with his blinged-out accessories and perfectly groomed goatee at the Staples Center in Los Angeles back in 2004 (left). This was the same year his song "Yeah" became a smash around the world!

