Leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra protective glass hints at disappointing fingerprint sensor cost-cutting measures by Samsung

Samsung's slashed the price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra – and Black Friday deals are even cheaper
Save over £300 on Samsung's best Android phone, but you'll need to move very fast
notebookcheck.net
LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B: 27-inch OLED gaming monitor announced with 2.5K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate for US$999
LG has expanded its UltraGear gaming monitor series, a few months after presenting the UltraGear 45GR95QE. Like the UltraGear 45GR95QE, the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B relies on a 240 Hz OLED panel. However, the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B has a flat display rather than curved and measures 27-inches across, or 26.5-inches to be precise.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Why the Pro model is the better choice
5G Android ARM Google Pixel Review Snippet Smartphone Touchscreen. Both the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro impressed us in our tests and have a lot in common. Both smartphones use Google's latest high-end SoC, the Tensor G2. However, the Pro has 4 GB more RAM and can use up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, whereas the Pixel 7 has to make do with 8 GB. In terms of connectivity, both phones are virtually uniform. Both models support 5G Sub6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The Pixel 7 Pro also makes use of an ultra-wideband chip (UWB), which not only ensures that compatible objects are located more precisely, but will also be able to open house doors and cars in the future.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 tipped to launch in Malaysia as well as China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and an imaging co-processor
The iQOO 11 is now officially in the race to launch as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered premium Android smartphone. It and its possible 11 Pro sibling can reasonably be expected to do so from China to start off with. However, and somewhat surprisingly, the brand has just started its campaign to this same effect on its official Malaysian Facebook page.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 Pro impresses with great camera, but does not have 5G
How nice it would be if the Huawei Mate 50 Pro came with Google Services and 5G: Then you would have a great camera smartphone whose bokehs in portraits are adjustable and very accurate thanks to the variable aperture. You could zoom in on distant objects and still get a usable picture, and enjoy the bright and color-accurate OLED screen without PWM.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm debuts the Snapdragon 782G as a refreshed mid-range mobile device SoC
Qualcomm has unexpectedly dropped an SoC designed for new mid-range smartphones; then again, many of its core specs seem to have been around since 2021. With its Snapdragon X53 5G-capable modem, FastConnect 6700 system for Wi-Fi up to 6E/Bluetooth 5.2 and 6nm process nature, it is a pretty overt refresh of older 7-series CPUs...which may explain why it lacks the new branding.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
The ongoing slew of Black Friday promotions has resulted in hefty discounts for many Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Z Flip4. Those on the prowl for a laptop will be pleased to know that the Galaxy Book2 Pro has also received a significant price cut. Its 13.5-inch variant can be had for US$750, and its 15-inch version for US$900. Both models use the Alder Lake-based Intel Core i5-1240p processor.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 Pro tipped to become one of the thickest flagship Android smartphones of 2023
OPPO is rumored to drop the variation on its iPhone-mirroring "crate" design for its flagship smartphone rear camera humps for one more like that of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra going forward. Now, it seems that, should this be the case, the 2 devices might share a certain drawback. The 12S...
notebookcheck.net
ESTG M16 smartwatch with alleged blood pressure monitor and 600 mAh battery available globally
The ESTG M16 smartwatch is available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.6-in (~41 mm) round display with a 400 x 400 px resolution. You can connect the watch to your Android or iOS smartphone via Bluetooth to enable features such as making or receiving calls, app notifications and remote camera control.
notebookcheck.net
Next-gen electronics could be a lot more expensive as TSMC's 3 nm wafers cost US$20,000 apiece
Nvidia head honcho Jensen cited rising foundry costs as one of the main reasons for the company's egregious graphics card prices. Prices of semiconductor wafers have skyrocketed over the past few years, in part, due to the complexity associated with manufacturing and TSMC's hegemony in the market. High-end consumer products slated for a 2023 launch will get even more expensive, according to a new report from Digitimes.
notebookcheck.net
Abysmal RTX 4080 sales supposedly leave retailers with lots of cards in stock as buyers appear to want RTX 4090 instead
We reported last week that the launch stock of the GeForce RTX 4080 is potentially half compared to the launch supply of the RTX 4090. Based on such rumors and past GPU launches, it was logical to think that the RTX 4080 GPUs would sell out quickly on release day with scalpers putting the board up on eBay with ridiculous prices. While the scalped RTX 4080 cards did go up for sale at absurd prices, it appears the reception of the GPU isn't as strong as expected.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Wireless Switch Bluetooth Version with triple controls launches
The Xiaomi Wireless Switch Bluetooth Version has been launched in China. The smart home gadget can trigger many Mijia devices as long as it is connected via Bluetooth 5.0 to a compatible mesh gateway device, such as the Xiao AI Speaker or the Xiaomi Multi-Mode Gateway 2. For example, you could use the button to trigger a single light or a whole smart scene; a movie night scene could include closing smart curtains, turning off lights and starting the TV.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60 concept renders showcase design of global POCO F5 model
Xiaomiui has released concept renders of the Redmi K60, one of several smartphones that Xiaomi is expected to launch under the Redmi K60 banner this year. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether these images are based on leaked CAD renders or are composites from earlier leaks. Still, they should give an impression of what is to come from Xiaomi's next flagship Redmi smartphones.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 benchmark results surface online
As the first wave of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered handsets is still in the making, a reference handset coming from Qualcomm is showing noticeable improvements over existing mobile processors. The benchmarks reveal that the upcoming chip is faster than its predecessor and Apple's A16 Bionic. Last week, Qualcomm unveiled...
notebookcheck.net
Moto X40 officially backed to become Motorola's first-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone
Motorola has started to tease the Moto X40 as an upcoming Android flagship smartphone that will upgrade to the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform from Qualcomm. The device - likely to launch as the Edge 40 Pro for the international market - is now backed as an all-round performer thanks to its new silicon with signature profound curves as a primary design cue.
notebookcheck.net
AirTulip Sleep smart headboard with built-in air purifier and Apple Watch support is crowdfunding
The AirTulip Sleep smart headboard is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company claims it is the only smart headboard with an integrated air purifier. Not only does the gadget use ULPA filtration to ensure the air around the bed is pure by removing pollen, dust, dander and pollution, but it can also regulate the temperature in the room, which could improve the quality of your sleep. For example, the company claims the product can help with snoring, sleep apnea and night sweats.
Android Headlines
Best Black Friday deals on Android smartphones 2022
Black Friday is a really great time to pick up a new smartphone, and we're here to show you the best deals. Whether you're looking for a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Motorola or another OEM, they all have great discounts right now for Black Friday. Editor's Note:...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G appears alongside an M14 5G on Geekbench with the same new Exynos processor
The Galaxy A14 might be a particularly eye-catching budget smartphone in 2023: rumor has it that it will launch as a plastic version of the Galaxy S23. However, whereas that upcoming flagship is confirmed to have moved past the use of Exynos processors, the word is that the A series has not.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Vision Glass: New Micro OLED smart glasses can create up to a 120-inch virtual display
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget. Huawei has launched the Vision Glass, its equivalent to the Nreal Air AR. Arriving first in China, the Vision Glass is billed to create up to 120-inch images at a distance of 4 metres, which drops to 100-inches when the image appears to be 3 metres away from your face. As Huawei's marketing image below shows, the Vision Glass give the effect of a holographic display being in the room with you but only by projecting an image in front of your eye.
