Holiday Market to take place Dec. 10

The Purple Carrot Co-op is hosting its second annual European-style holiday market. All are welcome to gather together with friends and neighbors and enjoy the holiday season.

There will be a tree of lights, kids’ activities, a fire pit to warm guests’ toes, and free giveaways. Guests can shop the many vendors for that perfect gift while sipping on a hot beverage and chatting with friends.

Those who attend can add to the fun by wearing their craziest winter hat and winning a prize.

The market will take place Saturday, Dec 10, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Kidder parking lot behind Victor Mall, 53 E. Broadway, Little Falls.