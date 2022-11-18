Read full article on original website
Related
Chesco Friends Put on Their PJs for Festive Ocean City Shopping Extravaganza
Move over Black Friday! Downtown Ocean City’s annual “Earlier Than the Bird” tradition gives shoppers good deals while in their pajamas, writes Maddy Vitale for OCNJ Daily. Friends and colleagues at a Downingtown School made the excursion to New Jersey’s beach city Nov. 19 in order to...
New Coatesville Restaurant, Small Businesses Opening Just in Time for Holidays
The Made In Coatesville Small Business Incubator, made possible by Coatesville’s 2nd Century Alliance, will make its debut this Saturday, encouraging the community to check out the fledgling businesses that will open, along with a new restaurant in downtown Coatesville, details a staff report for The Daily Local News.
Malvern Bank Seminar to Share How to Make the Most of Charitable Giving
Malvern Bank will host a free seminar “Gainful Giving: A Charitable Giving Seminar” – on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Historic Yellow Springs at 1701 Art School Rd in Chester Springs.
WCU Continues Tradition of Collecting Holiday Items to Aid Promise Program Students
During its five-week winter break when most students leave campus, WCU will continue its tradition of helping Promise Program students who do not have homes by providing — at no cost — rooms in the residence halls, meals, and the friendship of university staff. Thanks to a university-wide...
This Bucks County Restaurant is the Perfect Spot for Your Next Private Holiday Party
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is considered to be one of the best places to host fun and decorative holiday parties this year. Stella of New Hope, located within the Ghost Light Inn at 50 S Main Street in New Hope, is offering fine fare and a wonderful view of the Delaware River as some of the perks of using the restaurant as the location for your next holiday party.
Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT
Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap.
Coatesville Christmas Parade to Bring Holiday Cheer on December 3
Once again this year, Chester County’s largest hometown parade, the Coatesville Christmas Parade, takes place down historic Lincoln Highway on Dec. 3, 2022 at 10 AM. Brought to life back in the 1950s, the parade has been a tradition ever since. Last year, over 160 plus entries graced the Lincoln Highway from dancers swirling their batons, to fleets of tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks, to local contractors showing off their custom-crafted floats.
Return of Whitford Charitable Classic Aids 11 Chester County Nonprofits
Coach Dick Vermeril with board members and grantees of the 2022 Whiteford Charitable Classic.Photo byChester County Community Foundation. The Whitford Charitable Classic, in partnership with the Chester County Community Foundation, has delivered proceeds totaling over $120,000 to 11 local nonprofit charities in Chester County. Each grantee will receive at least $10,000 for their organization.
Reading’s Christmas on the Mountain to open for 31st season Friday
Now in its 31st year, the Hillside Playground has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain,” the free to enter and free to park display, features over 5 million led lights, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations. The lights display underwent...
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice. Portnoy sampled three pies and seemed pleased with...
phillyvoice.com
VK Brewing Company opens restaurant at historic Ship Inn in Exton
VK Brewing Co. & Eatery, the veteran-owned business that purchased the historic Ship Inn in Exton last summer, has opened, though its founders are still completing the licensing process to begin selling their own beer. Owners Jason Van Keuren and Najib Abiaad celebrated the grand opening of the restaurant last...
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
This Bucks County Mother Has Gone Viral by Showing What You Can Find When Dumpster Diving
The Bucks County mother is showing people how one person's trash is another's treasure. A mother from the Bucks County area has been making waves online as she shows her viewers how to find essential items in a unique fashion. Steven Kurutz wrote about the local women in The New York Times.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed.
Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended
Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Thanksgiving meals, food distributions available throughout Berks County
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many local organizations have stepped up to help families across the region by providing Thanksgiving meals, giving away turkey’s and hosting food distribution events. Helping Harvest 117 Morgan Drive Reading, PA 19608; (610) 926-5802. Call for a complete listing of Thanksgiving meals.
Sheetz drops unleaded 88 prices to $1.99/gallon for thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz has announced it will kick off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion will began Monday, November 21st and last through November 28, 2022. “Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything...
Chester County Boasts Multiple Milestones in Past Year
More than 150 of the region’s top business and community leaders attended the annual CCEDC Stakeholders’ Breakfast.Photo byChester County Economic Development Council. The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has released its top milestones for Chester County in fiscal year 2021-2022, after a year of incredible growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and the remnants of a global pandemic.
Chester County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group
Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0