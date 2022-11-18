ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

By Annabelle Tuggle
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpJ1S_0jFtbYyh00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) — Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own, but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some.

One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income.

Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this ‘medical closet’ is helping her husband so much. He was diagnosed with sleep apnea in 2006, “You stop breathing at night while you’re sleeping.”

TXDMV unveils ‘major design overhaul’ of temporary tags tied to widespread fraud

Michelle said her husband’s condition has him reliant on a CPAP machine.

“The CPAP machine is constant positive airway pressure, and it puts positive pressure on your airway to keep it open,” Michelle explained.

When the machine was recalled in 2021, Michelle said she panicked because the equipment could not be replaced for a few months. Because the couple was in the process of moving, the added hefty expense only added stress to the already stressful situation.

They were able to get a CPAP machine, valued at around $1,500, which was donated to the Joseph Thomas Foundation’s medical closet in Abilene , and they got it for free.

This help is offered to anyone, regardless of age, diagnosis, or, as the executive director said; income.

“It’s a very short, simple Google form . You just request it, and if we have it, it’s free of charge,” instructed Meagan Kirk, Executive Director of the Joseph Thomas Foundation.

Even though the foundation has been around for a while, the closet was just created two years ago.

Will Texas legalize sports betting?

“We were finding that there was a lot of families that would outgrow equipment, or their child would pass away,” Kirk reasoned. “And they would have all of this equipment and be like, ‘what do we do with it?'”

However, the equipment donation supply soon grew to be much more than just children’s equipment.

“We went from serving about 10 to 15 families per year to over a thousand,” Kirk delighted.

Being able to serve so many families is all through the foundation’s now six closets located across Texas, where the equipment can be shipped around the world.

Locations across Texas include:

  • Taylor County – Abilene
  • Parker County – Weatherford
  • Lubbock County – Lubbock
  • Rockwall County – Rockwall
  • San Angelo

Kirk told KTAB/KRBC she believes those numbers could be higher if more people knew about the Joseph Thomas Foundation and its mission.

“Everybody is either going to get hurt, get sick, or get old – every single person,” said Kirk. “So I’m like, we can help every single person.”

Kirk said she’s hopeful the foundation can help more people like the Dale family – whether they need a CPAP machine, or just a simple blood pressure cuff.

If there is an item that they do not currently have, Kirk said you will be put on a waiting list and called when they have equipment for you.

Kiowa Casino donates nearly $13K to area nonprofits

Click here to request or donate medical equipment. You can also learn more and ask questions on the Joseph Thomas Foundation Facebook page .

The Joseph Thomas Foundation also offers a financial assistance program for whoever may be in need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Bill to abolish 'pink tax' in Texas filed for fourth time

AUSTIN, Texas - A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is being filed for the fourth time. A pink tax refers to how women tend to pay more for products that are specifically branded toward women, even though the product is the same or similar than those marketed towards men.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Texas

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Texas is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Whoopee Bowl in Canutillo. Keep reading to learn more.
CANUTILLO, TX
Gizmodo

Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect

The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?

For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Health Experts Monitoring ‘Very High' Level of Flu Activity in Texas

Health experts in Texas continue to keep an eye on flu cases with an active flu season underway. “Flu is the major story here,” Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja said this week. At a briefing before Tarrant County commissioners Tuesday, Taneja presented a map showing flu activity...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
DALLAS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ABILENE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy