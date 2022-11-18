Read full article on original website
Israeli Fintech Firm Joins ADIO’s Innovation Program to Establish Financial Tech Research and Dev Center in Abu Dhabi
The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Program is partnering with Fintech company Liquidity Group, the “first” Israeli company “to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program.”. The partnership will “support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary...
Grayscale Affirms All Crypto is Safe
Grayscale, part of the Digital Currency Group (DCG), published a blog post in recent days telling users that “all digital assets are safe and secure.”. Grayscale is the issuer of multiple digital asset-based funds like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), which is traded on OTC Markets. Grayscale noted that all assets are held on Coinbase (and not FTX) and has posted links to documents that aim to calm any concerns that Grayscale may have an asset shortfall.
KPMG Report: Digital Asset Funds Held in Bitpanda’s Cold Storage Exceed Customer Holdings
Accounting firm KPMG has signed off that Bitpanda’s funds “exceed customer holdings following a special review held in light of the recent FTX collapse.”. Bitpanda is in active exchange with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), which regularly “audits the company.” However, this “extraordinary,” additional agreed upon procedure was “conducted voluntarily.”
Swedish Fintech Dreams Establishes Entity to Expand Engagement Banking Offering
Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and “leader” in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology, “reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space.”. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it...
Shared Branch Banking Innovator OneBanx Launches Crowdfunding to Support Expansion
OneBanx, the shared branch banking innovator, is launching the public phase of its £1.25m fund raise on Crowdcube, Europe’s crowdfunding platform. Having shown that OneBanx’s shared branch concept works with three pilots in Central Scotland, the team is now “embarking on the next phase of plans to create a national network of kiosks that will ensure no community in the UK is left without access to cash or everyday banking services like deposits and bill payments.”
TripleA Enables Bigo Live’s Users to Pay with Digital Currencies
Bigo Live, which claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing social live streaming platforms, has enabled their users to top up accounts by paying “with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).”. Powered by licensed crypto payment gateway TripleA, Bigo Live’s users...
Cardano Builder IOG, University of Edinburgh to Develop Decentralization Index
Input Output Global, Inc. (IOG), one of the builders of Cardano, the proof of stake blockchain, has partnered with the University of Edinburgh, one of the “most highly rated” academic institutions in the United Kingdom, “to develop the blockchain industry’s first ‘decentralization index’.”. The...
Investors Rotated Out of Financial Services and Into Healthcare and Tech, Addepar Monthly Report Reveals
Addepar has shared the latest updates as they pertain to the Addepar platform, as well as key insights from their proprietary, “anonymized” and aggregated data set, along with highlights from their client community; and updates about their team at Addepar. In November, they’re taking a look at funding...
Molten Ventures Distributes Report on Performance
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a publicly listed VC firm that backs early stage digital firms, has published a 6 month update on performance, ending September 30, 2022. Molten said that its gross portfolio value has declined to £1,450 million versus March at £1.532 million. Net assets have...
SoFi Gets Scrutiny from Senate Banking Committee Democrats Who Also Press Regulators on the Fintech Offering Digital Asset Services
Democrat members of the Senate Banking Committee have sent a letter to SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) inquiring about its activities in regard to digital asset trading. At the same time, the Senators have forwarded a letter to three bank regulators, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the US Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). This letter demands to know why SoFi Digital Assets remains in operation.
European Investment Platform Mintos Reaches Half a Million Registered Users
The team at Mintos is pleased to confirm that they’ve reached a new milestone of 500 000 registered users on their investment platform. Over the course of 2022, Mintos claims it experienced “a steady growth in registrations, with an average of 4372 users joining each month.”. Mintos says...
LMAX Group Expands Exchange Infrastructure in Asia Pacific with Singapore-based Matching Engine
LMAX Group, the operator of institutional exchanges for trading FX and digital assets, is expanding its global technology infrastructure in Asia Pacific “following the launch of a matching engine in the Equinix IBX Data Centre in Singapore (SG1).”. SG1, which went live earlier this year, is “the fourth matching...
UK Fintech Paysend Introduces Remittance Solution to Drive Financial Inclusion in Northern Central America
Paysend, the UK-based fintech, introduced Paysend Libre, which will “allow unbanked users in Northern Central America (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador) to receive remittances from the U.S. instantly to a Paysend virtual Mastercard digital card.”. The virtual card is ready “to use in minutes for cash withdrawals and online purchases,...
QED Investors Founder Nigel Morris Comments on Challenging Economic Environment, Fintech Lenders
QED Investors is probably the most prominent and successful Fintech-focused venture capital firm. Holding dozens of well-known names in their portfolio – including multiple unicorns, QED is hyper-engaged with the Fintech ecosystem around the world. Recently, QED distributed a couple of comments on the status of the Fintech market...
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Latest Updates for October 2022
At the beginning of November 2022, Debitum Asset-Backed Security offer was 5, TRIPLE DRAGON had 10 underlying assets in 2 ABSs, FLEXIDEA had 1 ABSs with 5 business loans and EVERGREEN CAPITAL had 44 underlying assets in 2 ABSs. At the end of October 2022, the total number of assets...
PeerBerry Reveals that €27M of War-Affected Loans have Been Repaid
Alternative investment platform PeerBerry business partners are repaying EUR 1.8 million of war-affected loans. In 9 months of the war, under the Group guarantee mechanism, PeerBerry business partners have already repaid “over EUR 27.02 million, or 54% of the total war-affected obligations towards PeerBerry investors.”. As clarified in the...
FTX Launches Strategic Review of Assets, Some Entities Have Solvent Assets
FTX Trading and the over 100 affiliated entities posted a release yesterday updating on the bankruptcy process. FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11th following a run on the bank where the company was unable to fulfill redemption requests. It has been widely reported that FTX provided loans to affiliated firm Alameda Research using customer money. Alameda apparently utilized FTT, the FTX native token as collateral. In the past month, FTT has gone from over $25 to just over on dollar, representing a profound loss of value.
Abu Dhabi Global Market, Rackspace Technology to Support ADGM’s Journey to Cloud
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial center located in UAE’s capital emirate announced a partnership with Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT), in order “to collaborate on a number of strategic technology initiatives.”. As a long standing global leading service provider in multi-cloud computing, technology advisory and managed services,...
