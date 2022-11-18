Vivo X90: Specifications surface on TENAA with MediaTek Dimensity 9200, 120 W fast charging and 50 MP triple camera

5G Android ARM Google Pixel Review Snippet Smartphone Touchscreen. Both the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro impressed us in our tests and have a lot in common. Both smartphones use Google's latest high-end SoC, the Tensor G2. However, the Pro has 4 GB more RAM and can use up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, whereas the Pixel 7 has to make do with 8 GB. In terms of connectivity, both phones are virtually uniform. Both models support 5G Sub6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The Pixel 7 Pro also makes use of an ultra-wideband chip (UWB), which not only ensures that compatible objects are located more precisely, but will also be able to open house doors and cars in the future.

23 HOURS AGO