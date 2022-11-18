Vivo X90: Specifications surface on TENAA with MediaTek Dimensity 9200, 120 W fast charging and 50 MP triple camera

Read full article on original website
Xiaomi 13: Leaker describes new 50 MP camera sensor with OIS and 120 W fast charging for upcoming flagship
Digital Chat Station claims to have learned of more Xiaomi 13 details just a few days after Xiaomi confirmed the smartphone’s reliance on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With the design of the Xiaomi 13 already known, Digital Chat Station asserts that Xiaomi will equip the device with a 1080p AMOLED display rather than a 1220p one like the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.
Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Zeiss-tuned cameras and 120Hz AMOLED displays
Vivo has launched the new and extremely premium X90 Pro+ Android 13 smartphone with the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor today. However, there is also an X90 and an X90 Pro ready to grab attention too with the potentially comparable MediaTek Dimensity 9200 in very similar updated designs.
LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B: 27-inch OLED gaming monitor announced with 2.5K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate for US$999
LG has expanded its UltraGear gaming monitor series, a few months after presenting the UltraGear 45GR95QE. Like the UltraGear 45GR95QE, the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B relies on a 240 Hz OLED panel. However, the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B has a flat display rather than curved and measures 27-inches across, or 26.5-inches to be precise.
ONEXPLAYER mini: New model announced with Intel Pentium Gold 8505, 7-inch display and 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM for US$599
One-netbook has introduced another gaming handheld as part of its ONEXPLAYER mini series. Sold simply as the ONEXPLAYER mini, the gaming handheld is a cheaper alternative to the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro that One-netbook sells with the Ryzen 7 6800U. The newer model still features a 7-inch and 1200p display though, along with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of PCIe 3.0 x4 storage.
Huawei Watch FIT 2 receives new features with major software update
Huawei has released a new update to the global version of the Watch FIT 2, with the company maintaining units it seels in China on a dedicated development branch. According to Huawei Ailesi, the Watch FIT 2 has received HarmonyOS 2.1.0.177, which is a 275 MB download via the Huawei Health app. As the screenshot below shows, Huawei has appended the HarmonyOS version number with the build number C00M04.
YouTuber burns Nvidia by building AMD-based gaming rig with Ryzen 5 5600X and Radeon RX 6800 XT for less than an RTX 4080 at MSRP
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 hasn’t been shown much love by the gaming community, with retailers apparently struggling to shift their stock (although one happy side effect is that scalpers on eBay will also be ruing a purchase). The card was released with an MSRP of US$1,199, which is US$400 shy of the seemingly vastly superior RTX 4090 unit. With unspectacular specifications that have generally failed to impress the tech world, the RTX 4080 may soon witness a massive price cut to help boost sales, while one YouTuber has suggested that viewers should just build a whole gaming PC for around the same money instead.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE: Rumours surface for new cheaper Galaxy Tab S8 series option
Roland Quandt has discovered new information about the Galaxy Tab S8 FE, an alleged follow-up to last spring's Galaxy Tab S7 FE that Samsung has codenamed 'Birdie'. Writing on Twitter, the leaker claims that the Galaxy Tab S8 FE is the tablet's set marketing name rather than a presumed name, considering the existence of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. While Quandt has not revealed marketing imagery about the next 'Fan Edition', he has pointed towards what to expect from Samsung's next cheaper tablet.
Deal | Beautiful Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED laptop with RTX 3050 Ti drops to US$712
Aside from the dedicated RTX 3050 Ti GPU, the good-looking Asus ZenBook 15 sports a beautiful 15-inch OLED display that arguably makes it the perfect companion for prospective buyers who are in the market for an affordable multimedia laptop. Due to their near-infinite contrast ratio and gorgeous color reproduction, OLED...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti desktop graphics card upgraded with faster GDDR6X memory modules
Despite two Ada Lovelace SKUs being officially on the market, Nvidia still hasn't given up on Ampere. It continues to launch a slew of confusingly-specced graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB and the GA102-powered GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Thankfully, some of the changes will affect Nvidia's existing stock. A report from MyDrivers (via Videocardz) says the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will exclusively use GDDR6X memory.
ESTG M16 smartwatch with alleged blood pressure monitor and 600 mAh battery available globally
The ESTG M16 smartwatch is available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.6-in (~41 mm) round display with a 400 x 400 px resolution. You can connect the watch to your Android or iOS smartphone via Bluetooth to enable features such as making or receiving calls, app notifications and remote camera control.
iQOO 11 tipped to launch in Malaysia as well as China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and an imaging co-processor
The iQOO 11 is now officially in the race to launch as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered premium Android smartphone. It and its possible 11 Pro sibling can reasonably be expected to do so from China to start off with. However, and somewhat surprisingly, the brand has just started its campaign to this same effect on its official Malaysian Facebook page.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Why the Pro model is the better choice
5G Android ARM Google Pixel Review Snippet Smartphone Touchscreen. Both the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro impressed us in our tests and have a lot in common. Both smartphones use Google's latest high-end SoC, the Tensor G2. However, the Pro has 4 GB more RAM and can use up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, whereas the Pixel 7 has to make do with 8 GB. In terms of connectivity, both phones are virtually uniform. Both models support 5G Sub6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The Pixel 7 Pro also makes use of an ultra-wideband chip (UWB), which not only ensures that compatible objects are located more precisely, but will also be able to open house doors and cars in the future.
Next-gen electronics could be a lot more expensive as TSMC's 3 nm wafers cost US$20,000 apiece
Nvidia head honcho Jensen cited rising foundry costs as one of the main reasons for the company's egregious graphics card prices. Prices of semiconductor wafers have skyrocketed over the past few years, in part, due to the complexity associated with manufacturing and TSMC's hegemony in the market. High-end consumer products slated for a 2023 launch will get even more expensive, according to a new report from Digitimes.
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G appears alongside an M14 5G on Geekbench with the same new Exynos processor
The Galaxy A14 might be a particularly eye-catching budget smartphone in 2023: rumor has it that it will launch as a plastic version of the Galaxy S23. However, whereas that upcoming flagship is confirmed to have moved past the use of Exynos processors, the word is that the A series has not.
Xiaomi Redmi K60 concept renders showcase design of global POCO F5 model
Xiaomiui has released concept renders of the Redmi K60, one of several smartphones that Xiaomi is expected to launch under the Redmi K60 banner this year. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether these images are based on leaked CAD renders or are composites from earlier leaks. Still, they should give an impression of what is to come from Xiaomi's next flagship Redmi smartphones.
YOGA Paper: Lenovo confirms new details about E Ink tablet ahead of release
Lenovo has now confirmed more details about the YOGA Paper, having teased the device earlier this month. As we discussed at the time, Lenovo showcased most of the YOGA Paper's design and confirmed that it would launch with a 10.3-inch display. However, it left most other details up for speculation.
Moto X40 officially backed to become Motorola's first-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone
Motorola has started to tease the Moto X40 as an upcoming Android flagship smartphone that will upgrade to the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform from Qualcomm. The device - likely to launch as the Edge 40 Pro for the international market - is now backed as an all-round performer thanks to its new silicon with signature profound curves as a primary design cue.
Nvidia Ada RTX 4080 Ti mobile and RTX 4070 mobile score significant leads over the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU in leaked Time Spy benchmark
We are now getting to see Time Spy scores for Nvidia's upcoming Ada RTX 4000 mobile GPUs, and the purported RTX 4080 Ti mobile leads the pack with scores that are 30% higher than the RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. It is not clear whether the RTX 4080 Ti mobile or the RTX 4090 mobile would be flagship mobile Ada GPU. Interestingly, we see the RTX 4070 mobile scoring a good 15% lead over the RTX 3080 Ti.
Huawei Vision Glass: New Micro OLED smart glasses can create up to a 120-inch virtual display
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget. Huawei has launched the Vision Glass, its equivalent to the Nreal Air AR. Arriving first in China, the Vision Glass is billed to create up to 120-inch images at a distance of 4 metres, which drops to 100-inches when the image appears to be 3 metres away from your face. As Huawei's marketing image below shows, the Vision Glass give the effect of a holographic display being in the room with you but only by projecting an image in front of your eye.
Tesla becomes TSMC's first EV client for 4nm chips with 3x faster self-driving calculations
Tesla has reportedly placed a large order with the Taiwanese chip foundry TSMC for next-gen 4nm/5nm processors that will help bring its Full Self-Driving Beta system to the next level of autonomy. Tesla is the first electric vehicle client of TSMC and immediately went into its top 10 customer list.
