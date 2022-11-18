Patty Murray Set to Become First Woman to Serve as Senate President Pro Tempore, Third in Line to Presidency

Read full article on original website
Party Reps Say Gluesenkamp Perez Won House Seat, Not Democrats
Turnout gaps. Extremist positions. Mass appeals to moderate voters. Theories abound about how Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pulled out the upset win against Republican Joe Kent to win Washington’s 3rd District House race. For an election where she currently leads by 2,900 votes out of 320,000 ballots, a lot of things could have swung the election to the Republican favorite.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. “It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents. Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.
Letter to the Editor: You Get What You Voted For
The election is (mostly) over. The Democrats won a moral victory if you think in those terms. If you think football, the Democrats beat the spread. Congratulations to the Democrats for rigging the election with the most ignorant, gullible and misinformed/disinformed electorate in American history. Think of our local blowhard...
Taxes, assets and documents: Trump's long day in U.S. courts
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Donald Trump and his Trump Organization on Tuesday faced a day of legal woes, a week after the former U.S. president announced he would once again run for the White House in 2024.
Washington's Special Education Age Limit Is Illegal, Lawsuit Claims
For disabled students in Washington, the right to free special education services lasts until the end of the school year in which they turn 21. A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court this week says this age cutoff violates federal law. The suit, aimed at the state's education agency, seeks...
Washington Tribes Wary as Native Child Welfare Law Challenged in Supreme Court
For more than 40 years, federal law has required states give preference to Indigenous families when placing Native American children who are up for adoption or foster care. Now, a case before the U.S. Supreme Court could change that. Washington tribes are anxiously watching the court as it reviews the...
