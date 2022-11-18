ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Patty Murray Set to Become First Woman to Serve as Senate President Pro Tempore, Third in Line to Presidency

By Orion Donovan-Smith / The Spokesman-Review
Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Party Reps Say Gluesenkamp Perez Won House Seat, Not Democrats

Turnout gaps. Extremist positions. Mass appeals to moderate voters. Theories abound about how Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pulled out the upset win against Republican Joe Kent to win Washington’s 3rd District House race. For an election where she currently leads by 2,900 votes out of 320,000 ballots, a lot of things could have swung the election to the Republican favorite.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. “It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents. Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: You Get What You Voted For

The election is (mostly) over. The Democrats won a moral victory if you think in those terms. If you think football, the Democrats beat the spread. Congratulations to the Democrats for rigging the election with the most ignorant, gullible and misinformed/disinformed electorate in American history. Think of our local blowhard...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy