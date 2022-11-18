Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday.

Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties.

As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line extending from near Industry to near New Cumberland to 8 miles southwest of Wintersville.

Visibility reductions less than half a mile and quick accumulations around 1 inch are possible.

Locations impacted include… Cranberry, Moon Township, Weirton, Steubenville, Franklin Park, East Liverpool, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, St. Clairsville, Wellsville, and Cadiz.

This includes the following highways… Interstate 70 in Ohio between mile markers 213 and 217. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 9 and 32. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 71, and between mile markers 73 and 91. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 25 and 56.

The National Weather Service says conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice-covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

