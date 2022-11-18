Read full article on original website
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
More Encounters with the Yellowstone Cast in Amarillo
When I first saw my friend, Tyler, post about sitting at a bar and having a conversation that is not a surprise. I think that is how I met Tyler myself. He is the kind of guy who has never met a stranger. He can strike a conversation up with just about anyone.
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
franchising.com
Black Bear Diner Opens Two Texas Diners in San Antonio and Amarillo
November 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // REDDING, Calif. - Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. The San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA).
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
Texas Panhandle Wins Big With 3 Best Counties In Texas For 2022
You may be scratching your head wondering if you read the headline right. You did. Apparently, we're living in the Lone Star land of milk and honey. The science is in, and if you're looking to make a move in Texas, the panhandle is apparently the place to be. The...
Keep Kids off of Santa’s Naughty List With This Amarillo Fun
I remember when I was growing up. When my parents wanted to go out Christmas shopping I only had a few options. I could stay home alone with my sister. I could head over to a friend's house and hope they were doing something fun. Or I had to head over to my aunt's house.
The WW2 War Hero Who Originated From Amarillo
It’s no secret that Amarillo played an important role during WW2, providing air bases, planes, and weapons to the United States during that time. But weapons were not our only contributions. One of the greatest contributions that Amarillo could give was brave men willing to contribute to the war effort. And turns out, that Amarillo actually contributed a notable figure, Brigadier General Odell M. Conoley who became a influential figures for the United States' millitery during WW2.
Do We Need More Fees When We Go Out to Eat in Amarillo?
It's a fact of life that everything and I mean everything has a cost. Remember the day when we had to pay in cash? Then checks became a thing. Checks are still around but they are just not used as often as "back in the day". I never carry cash....
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Code Blue Open Friday 11/18
Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station announced that they will be open Friday evening. According to a news release from the Code Blue Warming Station, doors will open at 7 p.m. Friday and will close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at 207 N. Tyler.
abc7amarillo.com
Elderly woman burned in 1 of 5 fires over weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly woman was flown to a burn center in Lubbock after a flash fire occurred while she was cooking on Saturday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department said that was one of five fires it responded to over the weekend. AFD said it responded to...
Big Event Has Santa Doing More For Everyone In Amarillo This Year
Everyone deserves a happy holiday season. There's not a single reason why we all can't enjoy the cheer and wonder that comes this time of year. In Amarillo, Santa is going above and beyond. Here is how Santa is doing more for everyone in Amarillo this year. The Christmas Heart...
Amarillo Fire Department responds to 6 weekend fires, 2 injured
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported another busy weekend after responding to six structure fires, one of which resulted in one person being hospitalized and another on Monday morning involving a firefighter being injured. NE 27th Avenue According to the fire department, crews responded to the 3000 block of NE 27th Avenue […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo firefighter injured battling early morning house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3113 N. Cleveland Street, they found a fire in the attic and flames coming out of the easement. Firefighters forced their way into...
Looking To Make A Move? Here Is Amarillo’s Top 10 Safest Neighborhoods.
It's been a tough year in the headlines. Because of all the "bad news" we've seen in 2022, you may be wondering which neighborhoods in Amarillo are the safest if you're planning to move here. If you're from here, it's a chance to gloat or scoff. Here's a look at...
1 year later: ‘Yellowstone’ prequel films in Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In November 2021, photos flooded social media accounts around the Amarillo area as stars performing in a spinoff to the hit show “Yellowstone” were spotted at local businesses. The 10-episode season of “1883” has since aired on Paramount Plus, and its series as a whole has continued to grow in 2022. […]
Myhighplains.com
Doors Opening at Kind House Ukraine Bakery Storefront
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a project that was started by Glenda Moore. At the time she was doing it along with an Assistant Principal job with Amarillo ISD. That passion to help those in the war zone of Ukraine grew to be her full time job,...
Is Amarillo Texas A Large City Or A Small Town? The Answer Is Yes
When you move to Amarillo, Texas, you really only get one description of the city from anyone who has been here for any extended amount of time. People who were born here, and people who are just now on the other side of 12 months of being here all say the same thing.
