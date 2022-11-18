ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
Mix 94.1

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
franchising.com

Black Bear Diner Opens Two Texas Diners in San Antonio and Amarillo

November 21, 2022 // Franchising.com // REDDING, Calif. - Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. The San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA).
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.

If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The WW2 War Hero Who Originated From Amarillo

It’s no secret that Amarillo played an important role during WW2, providing air bases, planes, and weapons to the United States during that time. But weapons were not our only contributions. One of the greatest contributions that Amarillo could give was brave men willing to contribute to the war effort. And turns out, that Amarillo actually contributed a notable figure, Brigadier General Odell M. Conoley who became a influential figures for the United States' millitery during WW2.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Code Blue Open Friday 11/18

Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station announced that they will be open Friday evening. According to a news release from the Code Blue Warming Station, doors will open at 7 p.m. Friday and will close at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Amarillo Housing First Facility at 207 N. Tyler.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Elderly woman burned in 1 of 5 fires over weekend in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly woman was flown to a burn center in Lubbock after a flash fire occurred while she was cooking on Saturday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department said that was one of five fires it responded to over the weekend. AFD said it responded to...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo firefighter injured battling early morning house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3113 N. Cleveland Street, they found a fire in the attic and flames coming out of the easement. Firefighters forced their way into...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Doors Opening at Kind House Ukraine Bakery Storefront

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a project that was started by Glenda Moore. At the time she was doing it along with an Assistant Principal job with Amarillo ISD. That passion to help those in the war zone of Ukraine grew to be her full time job,...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

