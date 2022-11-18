ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

wtvbam.com

Quincy School Board approves land transfer agreement with Village of Quincy

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – After months of discussion, the Quincy School Board of Education approved a land transfer agreement with the Village of Quincy on Monday night. The transfer involves about four-and-a-half acres of land northeast of the Quincy High School baseball field as the Village is seeking to develop a parcel of property for a residential purpose.
QUINCY, MI
townbroadcast.com

131 freeway lanes closed north, south of Wayland

A 20-vehicle pileup near the D Avenue exit (No. 44) on southbound U.S.-131 closed a stretch of the freeway south of Wayland for much of Friday. Kalamazoo County deputies said several injuries have been reported and the wait for reopening was expected to lengthy. Southbound traffic on the expressway was being routed onto D Avenue.
WAYLAND, MI
wtvbam.com

Coldwater School Board approves contract with transportation department employees

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Community School Board of Education approved a contract with the Informal Transportation Bargaining Unit on Monday. Superintendent Terry Whelan says the bargaining unit covers 32 district employees who are working in the transportation department. The Coldwater Board of Education approved salary and insurance...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: ADAPT recognizes achievements of 35-year employee

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ADAPT, Incorporated of Coldwater recently recognized the achievements of 35-year employee Rodney Mobley. Mobley first began working for ADAPT in September of 1987. At the time, he was finishing up his bachelor’s degree in Automotive Manufacturing Technologies. While working as a substitute for ADAPT...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

