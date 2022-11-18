Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Another Special Land Use permit for West Garfield marijuana grow operation approved
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Planning Commission approved a request from Craft Leaf, LLC, on Monday night for a Special Land Use Permit so that they can operate a Adult Use Recreational Marijuana Grow Class C Establishment at 211 West Garfield Road. City Planner Dean Walrack says the...
wtvbam.com
Six foster children united with new families during Branch County Adoption Day
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Tuesday was a special day for the Family Division Juvenile Unit and Branch County Circuit Court. Adoption Day is an annual tradition that typically takes place on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving Day. It provides the opportunity to highlight the importance of adoption and the needs...
wtvbam.com
Quincy School Board approves land transfer agreement with Village of Quincy
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – After months of discussion, the Quincy School Board of Education approved a land transfer agreement with the Village of Quincy on Monday night. The transfer involves about four-and-a-half acres of land northeast of the Quincy High School baseball field as the Village is seeking to develop a parcel of property for a residential purpose.
townbroadcast.com
131 freeway lanes closed north, south of Wayland
A 20-vehicle pileup near the D Avenue exit (No. 44) on southbound U.S.-131 closed a stretch of the freeway south of Wayland for much of Friday. Kalamazoo County deputies said several injuries have been reported and the wait for reopening was expected to lengthy. Southbound traffic on the expressway was being routed onto D Avenue.
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater School Board approves contract with transportation department employees
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Community School Board of Education approved a contract with the Informal Transportation Bargaining Unit on Monday. Superintendent Terry Whelan says the bargaining unit covers 32 district employees who are working in the transportation department. The Coldwater Board of Education approved salary and insurance...
wtvbam.com
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
wtvbam.com
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected
(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: ADAPT recognizes achievements of 35-year employee
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – ADAPT, Incorporated of Coldwater recently recognized the achievements of 35-year employee Rodney Mobley. Mobley first began working for ADAPT in September of 1987. At the time, he was finishing up his bachelor’s degree in Automotive Manufacturing Technologies. While working as a substitute for ADAPT...
wtvbam.com
Whelan announces retirement/resignation as Coldwater School Superintendent effective June 30
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Community School Superintendent Terry Ann Whelan announced during Monday’s Board of Education meeting that she would be retiring next June. Reading from a prepared statement, Whelan said, “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my retirement/resignation as the Superintendent and Chief...
WWMTCw
Two new troopers join brothers in blue at Michigan State Police Post in Marshall
MARSHALL, MI — Two new troopers at the Michigan State Police Post in Marshall are joining their brothers in blue, quite literally. Brandon and Bailey Bowers recently graduated from the academy. Brandon and Bailey are brothers, and now they're working with their two older brothers, Benjamin and Brock. "I...
WILX-TV
WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
Several Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident.
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
Victim identified in fatal Jackson County house fire
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have released the name of a 48-year-old man killed in a Columbia Township house fire early Tuesday morning. Timothy Rice was killed in a large fire that caused his home to collapse on Nov. 15, according to the Columbia Township Police Department. The cause of...
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department issues warning about latest phone scam
HILLDALE, MI (WTVB) – The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says a scam was reported to their office last Friday. According to a post on their social media accounts, several residents have gotten calls from the “Hillsdale County Treasurers Office” stating that their taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
WILX-TV
Stolen car recovered in Jackson’s Sheriff’s Office parking lot
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen vehicle was recovered Sunday afternoon in Jackson. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Golightly recognized a possible stolen car parked at about 3:30 p.m. Deputy Golightly was in the parking lot of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 212 W. Wesley St. and saw...
