Columbus, OH

Popular Clintonville restaurant closing doors for good, but another long-standing restaurant concept reopening

By Jack McLaughlin
614now.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
614now.com

Gourmet pizzeria opens new Columbus-area location

Brenz Pizza Co., the popular North Carolina-based eatery with Columbus roots, has opened its third Central Ohio location. The new Brenz, which is located at 4963 E. Dublin Granville Rd., is now open for business. The eatery launched its soft opening hours at the start of November while the staff at this location completes training, according to Brenz Development Director Kyle Rosch.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

New storefront selling crepes and bubble tea now open

Why settle for just dessert, when you can grab a boba tea alongside it as well?. A new brand-dessert shop, Crepe & Boba Station, is now officially open for business in Pickerington. The new spot is located at 1272 Hill Rd. N., in the former home of Judge’s Choice Rollup Ice Cream.
PICKERINGTON, OH
614now.com

Owner of Barrel & Boar opens new Columbus-style pizzeria

Earlier this month, the managing partners of Barrel & Boar and Elevate Restaurant Group partnered with Homestead Brewing to bring a new Homestead restaurant and taproom in Marysville. And now, the same partnership is bringing Central Ohio a brand-new pizzeria. Delaware Station, a new Columbus-style pizza restaurant, opened for business...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Columbus stores are open on Thanksgiving?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Thanksgiving for last-minute holiday items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location. View which stores are closing their doors Thursday here. Bass Pro ShopsBass Pro Shops are open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Big LotsBig […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

An inside look at Wexner Medical Center's new hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just like the famous line from the movie, “Field of Dreams,” goes, “If you build it, they will come.”. Co-leaders of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center inpatient hospital anticipate they will be able to meet the medical needs of Central Ohio and beyond: from the Ohio River all the way to Mansfield and as far west as Springfield.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Lady, 40-year-old bonobo, dies at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a 40-year-old bonobo. The zoo announced on Monday Lady's health began declining and the decision was made to euthanize her. In 2017, the zoo said Lady had an aortic dissection, which is when there is a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NPR

When making Thanksgiving dressing, Grandma Monnette had one simple rule

All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. Stu Haley's Grandma Monnette had one rule when it came to the dressing at Thanksgiving: You...
MARION, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel to Open an Outlet Store Offering Discounts to Locals

PICKAWAY – Locals will be able to take advantage of the local tissue company with discounts on its products starting on Wednesdays. The Italian tissue plant opened in 2018 on a 280-acre plant on US-23 just south of Circleville. The Circleville plant is an integrated facility that incorporates a paper mill, where pulp is transformed into paper, a converting plant that produces the finished product, and a state-of-the-art warehousing facility. The plant has a total production capacity of 140,000 tons a year.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Axios Columbus

Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor

Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island....
BEXLEY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

I-270 westbound at US-23 reopens following closure

COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-270 westbound is now reopen following a crash earlier this afternoon. The road closed at US-23 due to the crash. Multiple ambulances, police and firetrucks responded to the scene. Drivers are urged to follow OHGO for updates. This story will be updated when more information becomes...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE

