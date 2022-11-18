Read full article on original website
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
Baker in Ireland for Thanksgiving, Biden coming to Nantucket
Gov. Charlie Baker is spending his final Thanksgiving as governor of Massachusetts about 3,000 miles away in Ireland, the governor's office said over the weekend.
MA Gov. Baker says Washington's 'inability' to fix immigration will cost Massachusetts $139 million
Massachusett's Governor Charlie Baker is once again asking for assistance with the strain migrants have place on the state's shelter system, this time in the form of $139 million.
Worcester losing businesses, new and old
WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
wgbh.org
The turkey population in Massachusetts has exploded. 'Turkey Town' explores why
Local filmmaker and photographer Aynsley Floyd has worked for everyone from New York Times to the Chicago Tribune — and for her newest project, she's focusing not on a politician or concert, but more of a "plump" subject. Her new documentary “Turkey Town” explores the recent explosion of the...
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
themainewire.com
Massachusetts Officials Refuse to Say Who Authorized Illegal COVID-19 Spyware
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Margret R. Cooke are refusing to say who authorized the illegal installation of COVID-19 “Mass Notify” spyware on the smartphones of potentially millions of individuals who lived in or traveled through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The revelation that...
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WWLP 22News
Healey names transition director, 15 co-chairs
BOSTON (SHNS) – A former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group, and a former MBTA Board member are among the appointees that Gov.-elect Maura Healey has chosen to help lead six policy committees on a transition effort that will be directed by Danielle Cerny. The committees...
NECN
Maura Healey Builds Out Her Transition Team
A former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group, and a former MBTA Board member are among the appointees that Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey has chosen to help lead six policy committees on a transition effort that will be directed by Danielle Cerny. The committees are built around...
TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $535,000
Daniel Chakmakjian and Nareh Sahakian bought the property at 24 Kenwood Avenue, Worcester, from Said K Aghdam and Michelle M Aghdam on Nov. 3, 2022, for $535,000 which works out to $216 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Mayor Wu says she and Gov. Baker see Mass. & Cass needs differently
"The reality is that I will not be happy or satisfied until all of the people who are on our waitlist ... have a smooth, humane, and effective system that they can be plugged into." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday said she believes she and Gov. Charlie Baker simply...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
amherstindy.org
What’s Happening In Amherst?
You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON ONGOING OR MULTI-DAY EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 19. AMHERST FARMERS’ MARKET. Town Common 7:30 a.m –...
Neighbors wary of planned 90-unit complex for homeless near Lincoln Plaza
WORCESTER — A group's plan to transform a hotel on Oriol Drive into permanent housing for the homeless is drawing some concern from neighboring residents, who say the area is already awash in social services. Worcester Community Housing Resources — a nonprofit that aims to create and provide affordable housing in Worcester County — is planning to convert the Quality Inn & Suites near Lincoln Plaza into permanent supportive housing for the city’s homeless population. ...
newbedfordguide.com
Eversource to increase electricity rates for Massachusetts residents this winter
Global demand drives winter energy supply prices to historic highs. “With energy prices at record highs this winter, Eversource is working to connect its customers with the many programs and services available to help manage their energy bill ahead of the January 1 electric supply rate change. While customers are facing rising costs in virtually all aspects of life, the energy company is reminding them of the variety of payment options and assistance programs including Budget Billing, New Start, Discount Rate and other state and federal resources.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials to crack down on high-risk establishments overserving alcohol
BOSTON — To ensure safety for the citizens of Massachusetts, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission will be conducting alcohol enforcement operations at bars in major Massachusetts cities from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve. The primary objective will be to prevent impaired driving and other alcohol-related harm during...
