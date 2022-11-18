ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester losing businesses, new and old

WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
WORCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP 22News

Healey names transition director, 15 co-chairs

BOSTON (SHNS) – A former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group, and a former MBTA Board member are among the appointees that Gov.-elect Maura Healey has chosen to help lead six policy committees on a transition effort that will be directed by Danielle Cerny. The committees...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Maura Healey Builds Out Her Transition Team

A former EPA administrator, the head of a major business group, and a former MBTA Board member are among the appointees that Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey has chosen to help lead six policy committees on a transition effort that will be directed by Danielle Cerny. The committees are built around...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

TikTok Video Explains How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Sense

Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $535,000

Daniel Chakmakjian and Nareh Sahakian bought the property at 24 Kenwood Avenue, Worcester, from Said K Aghdam and Michelle M Aghdam on Nov. 3, 2022, for $535,000 which works out to $216 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON ONGOING OR MULTI-DAY EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 19. AMHERST FARMERS’ MARKET. Town Common 7:30 a.m –...
AMHERST, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Neighbors wary of planned 90-unit complex for homeless near Lincoln Plaza

WORCESTER — A group's plan to transform a hotel on Oriol Drive into permanent housing for the homeless is drawing some concern from neighboring residents, who say the area is already awash in social services. Worcester Community Housing Resources — a nonprofit that aims to create and provide affordable housing in Worcester County — is planning to convert the Quality Inn & Suites near Lincoln Plaza into permanent supportive housing for the city’s homeless population. ...
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Eversource to increase electricity rates for Massachusetts residents this winter

Global demand drives winter energy supply prices to historic highs. “With energy prices at record highs this winter, Eversource is working to connect its customers with the many programs and services available to help manage their energy bill ahead of the January 1 electric supply rate change. While customers are facing rising costs in virtually all aspects of life, the energy company is reminding them of the variety of payment options and assistance programs including Budget Billing, New Start, Discount Rate and other state and federal resources.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy