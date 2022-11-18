Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Commercial Observer
Grand Seiko Opening 6K-SF Outpost at 540 Madison
Time is money for this luxury watch brand setting up shop in Midtown. Grand Seiko has signed a 6,259-square-foot lease to occupy one of the ground-level retail spaces at DivcoWest’s 540 Madison Avenue between East 55th and East 54th streets, The Real Deal first reported. Newmark, which represented both...
Commercial Observer
How One Manhattan Firm’s Office Reflects Big Changes in the Legal Industry
Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. One could be forgiven for thinking the workplace of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP was a restaurant rather than a law office. The 140,000-square-foot space —...
Commercial Observer
Private Dining Club Flyfish Club Heading to 141 Houston Street
The Flyfish Club, a private dining club that sold memberships through non-fungible tokens, has reeled in an 11,000-square-foot deal for three levels at 141 East Houston Street, the New York Post first reported. The club — founded by VCR Group’s David Rodolitz, entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and chefs Josh Capon and...
12 Exciting Things To Do In Hudson Yards
Table Of Contents Often viewed as “a city within a city,” Hudson Yards boasts impressive architecture, over 100 shops and restaurants, a cultural center, and some of NYC’s most iconic destinations such as Edge and The Vessel. There’s a seemingly endless amount of things to do in the neighborhood, and to help you figure out where to head to first, we’re sharing the best of the neighborhood. Here’s our inside scoop: La Mercerie hosts an absolutely delicious weekend brunch from 10a.m. – 3p.m. where you can indulge on a French twist on all your fav breakfast classics, such as crêpes, Croque Monsieur, and, of course, croissants.
Commercial Observer
Soloviev Group Playing Its Hand for Manhattan Casino With Ferris Wheel
Ambassadors at the United Nations will have plenty to do in their spare time if Stefan Soloviev’s plan for a casino in Manhattan pans out. The billionaire owner of 9 West 57th Street, and son of the late Sheldon Solow, is in talks with gaming companies based in Las Vegas for a venture to develop land south of the United Nations campus, possibly winning one of the three downstate casino licenses the state is issuing, Bloomberg first reported. Soloviev’s current plan includes a 1,000-room hotel, a 4-acre park, a Ferris wheel and a museum dedicated to democracy.
New York Mets Owner Wants To Double-Down On Stadium Area
As reported here last Thursday, a new soccer stadium for the NYC Football Club will be constructed just outside of Citi Field in the Willets Point area of Queens in New York City. As reported, the project includes a 250-room hotel and 2,500 housing units. Developing the surrounding area of the Mets home ballpark and the U.S. Open Tennis Center is a major win for New York sports fans. Now it looks like Amazin's billionaire owner Steve Cohen is looking for his own win.
This Day in History: November 21
Once the longest bridge in the world opened to traffic. Aerial view of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opened to traffic on November 21, 1964, and has been an essential part of New York City's transportation infrastructure ever since.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City single-family home sets sales record
As the year nearly comes to a close, another New Jersey record has just been smashed. 55 Mercer Street sold for $4.4 million, the highest price for a single-family home in Jersey City. The previous record holder was 124 Sussex Street, which sold for $4.15 million. Located on a double...
Commercial Observer
Marketing Firm Havas Group Heads to the Helmsley Building
Marketing and communications firm Havas Group is moving down Park Avenue to the Helmsley Building in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned. The multinational advertising and public relations outfit took 21,139 square feet on the entire 23rd floor in the building at 230 Park Avenue, next to Grand Central Terminal, according to landlord RXR. Asking rent for the space was $85 a square foot, and an RXR spokesperson declined to disclose the length of the deal.
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in America
50 Top Pizza, an online guide from journalist Luciano Pignataro and Italian food experts Barbara Guerra and Albert Sapere, is known for its ranking of international pizzerias. Their global lists heavily favor New York, Italy, Tokyo, and Sao Paolo, Brazil for the best pizza in the world.
The 10 best dive bars in New York, according to Yelp
So where can we find the most divine dives in the Empire State?
Gov. Hochul announces $4.2B for JFK terminal construction project
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that a new $4.2 terminal at New York City’s JFK International Airport will move forward once. The terminal, a state-of-the-art, 1.2 million square foot, 10-gate terminal, is anticipated to open its first gates in 2026 and be completed in 2028, officials said. “JFK International – the nation’s door […] The post Gov. Hochul announces $4.2B for JFK terminal construction project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Police: Group harassed, attacked 2 subway riders in Midtown
Detectives say a man and two women demanded a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman gave up their seats.
Thrillist
The Best Brooklyn Bakeries to Order Thanksgiving Pies From
This Thanksgiving, relieve yourself (and your oven) from the tedious burden of baking a holiday pie. This is New York City after all, where kitchen space is limited and dishwashers are few and far between. What the city is replete with, luckily, is independently owned bakeries, each specializing in making gorgeous goodies that are sure to impress.
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New York
Research by SmartAsset.com found that residents of Staten Island are among the wealthiest in New York State. The amount of investment income generated, local per capita income, and median home value was examined for each county in New York.
Vanessa Hudgens Sells Condo in Historic Brooklyn Waterfront Building at a Loss
Vanessa Hudgens has certainly had an active year in real estate. According to Dirt, the Spring Breakers star’s latest transaction is the sale of her condo in the historic Austin Nichols House, a Cass Gilbert-designed building located on the waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The legendary architect originally designed the building as a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1915, according to the building’s website; it was later used as a distillery for the popular whiskey brand, Wild Turkey. The structure was one the earliest reinforced concrete warehouses in the United States and because of its rich legacy, is a designated landmark on the National Register of Historic Places.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Explains Why New York Hip Hop Has Been 'In Last Place' For Years
Jim Jones has offered an explanation as to why New York City Hip Hop hasn’t been at the forefront when it comes to regional sounds. During a visit to Maino’s Kitchen Talk The Podcast, the Dipset Capo reflected on New York City’s positioning in the rap game and how the attitude of the city has also hurt it as well. According to Jones, New Yorkers have the mentality of always wanting to be the best and not working with others.
2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
lawfem.com
Corporate Lawyer Salary in New York City
A corporate lawyer in New York City earns an average of $156K per year. While this figure may be high, it is lower than the national average. This is because the city is not nearly as large as other large cities, making it harder to find jobs in the area. There are some areas of the city where the need for corporate attorneys is greater than others. Below are a few cities that offer positions for corporate lawyers.
