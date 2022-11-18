Read full article on original website
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Relief for farm owners as turkeys fly out the door
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The line of people grew inside the turkey pickup area at Pallman Farms in Lackawanna County while employees carried out bird after bird for customers. Craig Pallman says they raised and processed about 9,000 turkeys this year, about 1,000 fewer than usual because of some...
CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
Holiday staple arrives in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A popular tree is being put up in Scranton. The Courthouse Square staple arrived Monday. This year's Lackawanna County tree is a concolor fir from the Chambers Christmas Tree Farm in the Carbondale area. It is expected to be fully decorated soon here on Courthouse Square...
Fire damages UGL company in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire damaged a business in Dunmore Sunday afternoon. Flames broke out at United Gilsonite Laboratories along Jefferson Avenue just before 4 p.m. Officials say a container with discarded rags caught fire and spread to a wooden pallet with empty cardboard boxes on it. Crews quickly knocked...
Holiday help for hungry folks in the Poconos
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — For the past two years, Allison Beerwa of Saylorburg has shopped the pantry at the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network near Brodheadsville. She, like many people, has been relying on the pantry to help feed her family when times get tough. "Thanksgiving kind of wouldn't be possible...
People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
Center for Animal Health & Welfare
Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
Enthusiasm for a new endeavor
Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
Tradition of tree honoring service members continues in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Since 2013, an evergreen tree at Memorial Park in Edwardsville has been dedicated to military service members who can't be home for the holidays. "It's those that are physically not capable because they passed away, whether it be from combat or suicide, or also the ones that just simply can't afford to make it home or overseas during the time of the holidays," said Lance Cpl. Zachary Hunter, U.S. Marine Corps.
Tasty holiday help for needy folks in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Tables and tents were set up outside of the Maternal and Family Health Services office in Scranton Monday afternoon to distribute food and other items to more than 180 families who registered for the event. The agency works with local food banks and pantries to supply...
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
$10 million to renovate West Scranton Intermediate School
SCRANTON, Pa. — $10 million is coming to West Scranton Intermediate School. The money comes from a commonwealth grant program and will go towards renovating the school. Senator Marty Flynn says he hopes with this funding, the Scranton School District will re-evaluate its school consolidation plan. Check out WNEP’s...
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds transforming into winter wonderland
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Nope, that's not Santa and his reindeer on top of the roof. That's Angela Speaks putting the finishing touches on her coffee stand. She's one of about 180 vendors taking part in this weekend's Winterfest at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. "We have a hot chocolate bar with...
Mr. Curiosity Podcast: The Dr. Kopesky episode
MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode, Joe goes dental with Dr. Gary Kopesky from the Hamlin Dental Center in Wayne County. Let's talk about teeth; brushing, flossing, whitening, removing, destroying, and healing!. Dr. Gary is no ordinary dentist, he not only finished in the top 20% of his class...
Scrapyard firefight stokes plumes of smoke and steam in Allentown (PHOTOS)
The Allentown Fire Department was battling a fire in an outdoor scrapyard at a metal recycler Saturday morning in the city, and monitoring runoff to area storm drains. It was reported about 8:40 a.m. as a piece of machinery called a baler on fire at EMR Metal Recycling, 802 N. 13th St. at Sumner Avenue, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
'Santa on the Square' held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The big man in red arrived in a fire truck at Providence Square in north Scranton to collect lists from children and hand out stockings full of goodies. All donations came from local businesses throughout Scranton. This is an annual tradition from the North Scranton Neighborhood Association.
The Unsolved: Laurie Merritt's case gets fresh eyes
New investigators looking into "difficult" case. Investigators from Luzerne County say a widely publicized case from 2014 is anything but cold. But unfortunately, it's not any more clear. Police are taking a fresh look at the death of Laurie Merritt, who died in a fire that was ruled arson. Laurie...
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
UPDATE: Crash cleared on I-81 in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Part of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County has reopened after a crash. I-81 southbound was closed beginning at the East Benton exit (201). The highway was reopened by about 1:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. There is no word on what led to the crash.
Decorating Edwardsville's Warrior Tree
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — For military families, this time of year can be a somber reminder that not everyone is able to come home for the holidays. That's the inspiration behind the Edwardsville Warrior Tree Project in Luzerne County. Every year volunteers put up a tree on the corner of...
