Read full article on original website
Related
Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Buffy”: Listen
Jenny Hval’s latest album Classic Objects was released in March, and, now, the Norwegian vocalist and composer is back with a new song called “Buffy.” Like its title might suggest, the track was inspired by the television show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Take a listen below. “Somehow...
Madlib Remixes Fly Anakin’s “No Dough”: Listen
Fly Anakin released his debut solo album, Frank, back in March, and, now, the Richmond, Virginia rapper has shared a new Madlib remix for the album cut “No Dough.” The remix features a re-recorded vocal line over an all-new beat from Madlib, who also produced the original track. Check out “No Dough (Madlib Remix)” below.
Feeble Little Horse
If “I Wanna Be Your Dog” encapsulated Iggy Pop’s fleeting, acquiescent lust, then singer-bassist Lydia Slocum and guitarist-producer Sebastian Kinsler take the trope of romantic possession to full surrender. On “Dog Song (Wet Jeans),” originally released in April 2021, the future Feeble Little Horse bandmates admit defeat in an imbalanced relationship: “I get sick with every touch/Spill it out, I’ll lick it up/I just let you piss on me/Lifted your leg, I was your tree,” Slocum murmurs over a tinny beat and twisted guitar riffs. It’s messy, unexpected, and hypnotic—an early indicator of the group’s bizarre noise-pop appeal, revisited as a bonus track on Saddle Creek’s new reissue of the Pittsburgh quartet’s debut, Hayday.
“Contingency Song”
Jane Remover’s “Contingency Song” has the liminal atmosphere of an airport terminal, full of beeping and whirring, people who never stop moving around you but won’t look directly at your face. Since their 2021 breakout album frailty, the 19-year-old artist has ventured further into shoegaze and drone music to explore dread and stagnation; the gloomy, six-plus-minute “Contingency Song,” the longest of any of their tracks, continues this trend. Incorporated into its grinding hum is what sounds like slowed-down sirens and whistling wind. As its gloomy climate grows in harshness, Jane shuts down over a destructive relationship: “I pour the boiling water on my hand/I still feel enough to touch myself,” they croon, the image of self-harm echoing lines from an old Laura Les song (“I just held a candle to my fingers/Smell it on my clothes 'cause flesh lingers”). The pulverizing noise soon eclipses them, squealing and churning until a sense of resignation begins to close in.
The 15 Best Music Books of 2022
Lavishing sustained attention on music is one way to show that you love it – here at Pitchfork, where we are perhaps a little biased, it is our favorite way – and each year brings a flood of great new music books giving the opportunity to do just that. The best music books, whether they are history, cultural criticism, memoir, or some hybrid of all three, give you new ears with which to listen. What follows is a list of favorites from 2022, picked by Pitchfork staffers and contributors. (If a few of the entries seem familiar, that’s because they are excerpted from past Book Club entries.) Happy reading!
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
Glorilla Performs “Tomorrow 2” With Cardi B at the 2022 American Music Awards: Watch
Memphis rapper Glorilla was among the performers tonight (November 20) at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. She performed her breakout single “Tomorrow 2” from this year’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. After beginning by rapping the song on a motorcycle, Glorilla was carried by a crowd of backup dancers and walked towards a sports car. It was there that Cardi B made a surprise appearance to rap her verse and join Glorilla for a dance routine. Watch it below.
Young Dolph’s Posthumous Album Announced: Listen to the New Song “Get Away”
Young Dolph’s posthumous single “Get Away” is out now. The song arrives on the anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s death. “Get Away” will land on Dolph’s posthumous album Paper Route Frank, which is out in December. Check out the new track below. Today...
Bob Dylan’s Publisher Admits $600 Books Had Replica Autographs
Simon & Schuster has admitted that its supposedly hand-signed copies of Bob Dylan’s The Philosophy of Modern Song contained replica autographs. The publisher issued authenticity certificates with the limited-edition run but acknowledged on Sunday (November 20) that Dylan had not signed the $599 books. Since the books began arriving last week, online sleuths have identified what they believe to be 17 variations of Dylan’s autograph, recreated using an automated signing machine, or autopen, as Variety notes. After initially refusing refunds, the publisher now says buyers will be refunded and can keep their copies at no cost.
Sufjan Stevens Joins Rosie Thomas for New Christmas Song “We Should Be Together”: Listen
Rosie Thomas has teamed up with Sufjan Stevens for a new Christmas song. The artists made “We Should Be Together” with Thomas’ husband, the folk musician Jeff Shoop. It follows Thomas’ 2008 holiday album A Very Rosie Christmas and Stevens’ Christmas efforts Songs for Christmas and Silver & Gold. Listen below and head to Bandcamp where Thomas is selling editions of the necklace featured on the single artwork.
Maternity Beat
Hedvig Mollestad’s music is like a particularly extravagant geyser that spews periodically when not bubbling away underneath the surface. Her sound sits at the heavier end of the metal-jazz continuum, a space the Norwegian guitarist has explored extensively with her eponymous trio on seven albums over the past 11 years. Maternity Beat, Mollestad’s latest collaboration with Trondheim Jazz Orchestra, continues the narrative experimentation of her recent solo releases Tempest Revisited and Ekhidna, this time making motherhood the object of focus.
Watch Beth Orton Perform “Fractals” on Corden
Beth Orton stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform “Fractals” from her latest album, Weather Alive. Check it out below. Orton followed up her 2016 album, Kidsticks, with Weather Alive in September. It features contributions from Alabaster dePlume, drummer Tom Skinner, multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily, and bassist Tom Herbert.
We’re Not Here to Be Loved
We’re suddenly in a world where every hardcore band can emulate the styles and sounds that only the most privileged of their 1990s forebears could afford: the Butch Vig crunch, the Ross Robinson bite, the Flood/Alan Moulder atmosphere. Former scrappy upstarts Turnstile and Code Orange have garnered Grammy nominations for their populist alt-rock and glitchy metalcore, respectively. And while Vein.fm maintain a caustic quality that excludes them from the heights of their former tourmates, their nü-metal-tinged sound has found an audience among DIY crowds that might’ve once disparaged that maligned genre’s flashy signifiers.
The Ruby Cord
Richard Dawson sings as if he’s waging a one-man war against all of modern civilization. His broken-down style of English folk music feels like it was beamed in from another time, each frayed blemish possessing an ornate, worn-in beauty. All the missed guitar notes and accidental voice cracks betray an intricate design, a refined musicianship somewhere between the brutal virtuosity of Bill Orcutt and the classical elegance of Joanna Newsom. His paranoid voice booms and rumbles like a doomsday sayer hollering from the side of the road, but if you stop to listen, you’ll hear moving tales of squalor, cruelty, and tenuously held hope.
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott Share New Song “Down in Atlanta”: Listen
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have shared their new song “Down in Atlanta.” The song was announced around the same time that it was revealed that Williams’ Something in the Water festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023. Check out the new track below. The multi-day...
Animal Collective Play Rare Pavement Bootlegs in NTS Radio Mix: Listen
For the past few years, Animal Collective’s Geologist (aka Brian Weitz) has hosted a monthly show on NTS Radio called The O’Brien System. The freeform radio show features an eclectic assortment of experimental music about which Weitz is excited, and, for the latest episode, he teamed up with his bandmate Avey Tare (aka Dave Portner) to revisit their love for one particular band: Pavement.
Watch LCD Soundsystem Perform “New Body Rhumba” on Colbert
LCD Soundsystem stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their new song “New Body Rhumba,” recorded for Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel White Noise. Check it out below. “New Body Rhumba” is the band’s first music in five years. The...
Phoebe Bridgers Covers the Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine”: Listen
Phoebe Bridgers has released a new cover of the Handsome Family’s Christmas song “So Much Wine.” Proceeds from the single will go toward the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The single features fiddle, whistling, and vocals from Andrew Bird, as well as vocals from organist Ethan Gruska, guitarist Harrison Whitford, and actor Paul Mescal. Hear Bridgers’ take on “So Much Wine” below.
“Wild Animals”
Liv.e’s voice traverses time, her airy rasp sounding as if it’s billowing through smoky ’60s nightclubs even as she’s serenading modern audiences onstage. “Wild Animals,” the swanky single from her upcoming album Girl in the Half Pearl, glows like the light reflecting off of a baby grand piano. Over a ringtone trill, suave keys, and soft drums, Liv.e croons about the importance of self-love in the face of opportunists and lovers looking to disturb her peace. Existence is tiring enough without people hanging on your every action, and Liv.e has her head held high while dishing every woman listening a timeless reality check: “I’ma be the bitch to tell you personally/That most of these dogs don’t deserve a meal.”
Weyes Blood Shares New Song “God Turn Me Into a Flower”: Listen
Weyes Blood has shared a new song called “God Turn Me Into a Flower.” The latest single from her forthcoming LP, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, the track features Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never) on synthesizer. Check it out below. Weyes Blood has previously shared videos...
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0