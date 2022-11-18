Read full article on original website
Related
Omicron boosters better at preventing COVID infection than previous shots: CDC
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters provided better protection against infection when compared to multiple doses of the original mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. In the study conducted between September and November, more than 360,000 viral tests for adults were analyzed. These tests came from […]
National Diabetes Awareness Month: Knowing signs and symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 130 million adults in the U.S. are living with diabetes or prediabetes.
Comments / 0