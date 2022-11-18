Read full article on original website
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist
Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially,...
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss
The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett outlook after disastrous Raiders loss
Things just continue to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 season. They seemed to be on their way to picking up their fourth win of the week in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but completely collapsed down the stretch, and ended up losing in overtime by a score of 22-16. And with each passing loss, Nathaniel Hackett’s seat continues to get warmer and warmer.
Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
‘Flush it’: Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Cardinals getting punked by 49ers
There’s been talk in recent weeks that the Arizona Cardinals play as a more cohesive unit without their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. Some pundits thought that 36-year old backup Colt McCoy could seamlessly fill in Murray’s shoes, potentially leading the Cardinals to yet another victory like he did during their Week 10 win over the floundering Los Angeles Rams.
Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on thrilling comeback win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday night, and it looked like a second consecutive loss was on the horizon against the Indianapolis Colts. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts would not have anything to do with that process and led the Eagles to late 4th-quarter comeback.
RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA
The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Lions on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving week is officially here, which means it is time for some Buffalo Bills Week 12 bold predictions. The Bills will be back in Detroit but this time to face the Lions on Thursday. Buffalo is coming off an important 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns. Prior to that matchup,...
Justin Jefferson drops truth bomb after Vikings’ ugly loss to Cowboys
Justin Jefferson recently revealed the silver lining of the Minnesota Vikings’ devastating blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Chris Tomasson. “We’re still 8-2. That’s something to be proud of,” Jefferson said. There is no question that Minnesota’s 40-3 defeat at the hands of Dallas was...
Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed
It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
NFL burns serious hole in DK Metcalf’s pocket for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will have to cough up nearly $30,000 after getting fined by the NFL for his unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 10’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. The exact amount of the fine is $29,785, as reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Justin Fields’ message to teammates after loss to Falcons makes him anti-Zach Wilson
Two players with polar-opposite responses to nearly the same situation in Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New York Jets signal caller Zach Wilson will face off for the first time in their young careers this Sunday. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team’s defense in the locker...
Robert Saleh drops truth bomb reaction to Garrett Wilson’s brutal take on Jets offense
The New York Jets were undeniably horrible in Week 11, which was when they lost to the New England Patriots on the road, 10-3. Much of the disappointment over the side of the Jets stems not from the failure of their special teams in preventing the Patriots from winning the game via a punt return touchdown, but from the fact that their offense coughed up just a total of three points.
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Bosa explains why Mexico game was ‘brutal’ despite 49ers eviscerating Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers took care of business on the field as they throttled the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday. According to star defensive end Nick Bosa, the biggest MVP of the contest was someone who didn’t even set foot on the field. Nick Bosa shined the spotlight on 49ers owner John York for green-lighting […] The post Nick Bosa explains why Mexico game was ‘brutal’ despite 49ers eviscerating Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals message he gave Kenny Pickett after avenging brutal Week 1 loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had Week 11’s rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers circled on their calendars, as they had been seeking to return the favor to their AFC North rivals after losing to the Steelers at home in Week 1, 23-20. The Bengals completed that goal, as...
