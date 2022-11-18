ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss

The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett outlook after disastrous Raiders loss

Things just continue to go from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 season. They seemed to be on their way to picking up their fourth win of the week in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but completely collapsed down the stretch, and ended up losing in overtime by a score of 22-16. And with each passing loss, Nathaniel Hackett’s seat continues to get warmer and warmer.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

‘Flush it’: Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Cardinals getting punked by 49ers

There’s been talk in recent weeks that the Arizona Cardinals play as a more cohesive unit without their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. Some pundits thought that 36-year old backup Colt McCoy could seamlessly fill in Murray’s shoes, potentially leading the Cardinals to yet another victory like he did during their Week 10 win over the floundering Los Angeles Rams.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are seen as the two frontrunners for prized free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr right now. A reunion in the Big Apple would certainly be intriguing given his history with the organization, but it appears Jerry Jones and America’s Team have a better chance of actually securing […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys, Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions

Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA

The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense. Williams coming through in key moments […] The post Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on Caleb Williams after USC football’s thriller vs. UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray’s official status in Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 11, revealed

It looks like the Arizona Cardinals are preparing for another game with Kyler Murray on the sidelines. Both Murray and backup QB Colt McCoy are dealing with injuries. The former is still nursing a hamstring issue that kept him out in Week 10, while the latter is tending to a knee problem he picked up against the Los Angeles Rams. Interestingly, McCoy isn’t included on the latest injury report, while Murray has been given the questionable tag.
ClutchPoints

Robert Saleh drops truth bomb reaction to Garrett Wilson’s brutal take on Jets offense

The New York Jets were undeniably horrible in Week 11, which was when they lost to the New England Patriots on the road, 10-3. Much of the disappointment over the side of the Jets stems not from the failure of their special teams in preventing the Patriots from winning the game via a punt return touchdown, but from the fact that their offense coughed up just a total of three points.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss

Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Nick Bosa explains why Mexico game was ‘brutal’ despite 49ers eviscerating Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers took care of business on the field as they throttled the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday. According to star defensive end Nick Bosa, the biggest MVP of the contest was someone who didn’t even set foot on the field. Nick Bosa shined the spotlight on 49ers owner John York for green-lighting […] The post Nick Bosa explains why Mexico game was ‘brutal’ despite 49ers eviscerating Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy