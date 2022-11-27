ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armonk, NY

Man Found Suffering Medical Emergency Next To Crashed Jeep In Northern Westchester: Police

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A man was taken to the hospital after he was found passed out next to his crashed vehicle in Northern Westchester, police said.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 around 3:10 p.m., police received a call that a person was passed out next to a crashed brown Jeep on Route 128 in Armonk, according to North Castle Police.

Police then contacted the Armonk Fire Department, which had also received a report of an accident at the same location with an unconscious man at the scene, and officers responded to the scene along with fire department members, police said.

Upon arriving, CPR was given to the unconscious man and he was then taken to Westchester Medical Center to receive further care, according to police.

The Jeep was later removed by Armonk Garage, authorities said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Motorists Seriously Hurt In Pair Of Garden State Parkway Crashes: NJSP

Two motorists were seriously hurt in a pair of crashes on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The first crash occurred at 12:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 south at milepost 125.2 in Sayreville. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling southbound in the express lanes when it went off the road to the right, then struck the guardrail and concrete support beam, according to Sgt. Alejandro Goez, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash

Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction Lynbrook Crash

A 19-year-old was killed during a chain reaction crash on Long Island. The crash took place in Lynbrook around midnight Tuesday, Nov. 29, on Ocean Avenue. According to Nassau County Police, a 2009 BMW driven by the 19-year-old man was traveling southbound on Ocean Avenue when it was in hit a Nissan Pathfinder.
LYNBROOK, NY
Shore News Network

CPR revives unconscious man after crash in Northern Westchester

Police in North Westchester responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Saturday at around 3:10 pm, according to the North Castle Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene on Route 128, they located an adult male who was unconscious. Officers, along with the Armonk Fire Department, began treating the injured man, administering CPR before transporting him to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. Police did not reveal what caused the crash but are continuing their investigation. There were no other injuries reported, and no other vehicles were involved The post CPR revives unconscious man after crash in Northern Westchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
NORTH CASTLE, NY
Daily Voice

Essex Ex-Con Wanted In Burglary Spree Captured By Palisades Parkway Police Following Crash

An ex-con wanted in a string of burglaries was captured by Palisades Interstate Parkway police after he bailed out of a car stolen out of Lyndhurst following a predawn crash. Englewood police were pursuing the black Audi S5 before breaking off the chase and alerting their area colleagues shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Palisades Interstate Parkway Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Mahopac Strip Mall

A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey.
MAHOPAC, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
413K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy