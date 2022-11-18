ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Tanger Outlets Riverhead Partners with The Lumistella Company to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt

Tanger Outlets Riverhead

Tanger Outlets Riverhead is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Riverhead The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.

Tanger Outlets Riverhead is also a Santa-approved Adoption Center for his Official Scout Elves this holiday season. As Santa’s most-trusted helpers, The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves serve as his eyes and ears around the world. Once adopted by families, they listen to kids’ wishes and fly nightly to the North Pole to report to Santa on their family’s adventures. Many of Santa’s Scout Elves return to their families between November 23 – December 2, a week known as Scout Elf Return Week. It’s the perfect time for families to begin the tradition! After completing the scavenger hunt, families can adopt their very own Scout Elf in Shopper Services Suite 200. Families will also find the Elf Pets Arctic Fox for adoption and the Claus Couture Collection of elf clothing available to shop, plus many more merry options!

“We’re welcoming back some playful guests to the center to help us ring in the holidays,” said Tanger Outlets Riverhead Marketing Director Lesley Anthony. “Tanger Outlets Riverhead has put a festive twist on The Elf on the Shelf holiday tradition, and we’re inviting everyone to get involved. Throughout the holiday season, guests can join us in a special festive mission: solving clues to find hidden Scout Elves while they shop!”

Guests can pick up a free Scavenger Hunt booklet at Shopper Services at Suite 200 to begin their journey. Filled with entertaining, interactive clues, the booklets will guide families around the center in search of crafty Scout Elves. After discovering the Elves’ hiding spots, guests may return the completed booklet to Shopper Services to be entered in a gift card giveaway.

“This holiday season we are very excited to once again bring merry moments to Tanger Outlets visitors through joyful, interactive experiences that spread Christmas cheer and showcase the magic of Santa’s North Pole,” said Christa Pitts, Co-CEO of The Lumistella Company.

To learn more about The Elf on The Shelf Scavenger Hunt at Tanger Outlets, visit tangeroutlets.com/theelfontheshelf. For more information on the center’s holiday events and sales, visit tangeroutlets.com/riverhead, and connect on Facebook and Instagram

Atlanta, GA
