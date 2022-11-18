ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Baby found near drugs, stolen items from storage units found in south Alabama

By Summer Poole
CBS 42
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man on multiple charges of burglary, drugs and leaving a baby near drugs.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Summit Drive about some stolen items. After receiving a search warrant, officers found many stolen items from previously reported storage unit burglaries. They also found drugs and guns.

Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested

During the search, officers found a 2-month-old baby near drugs and returned the baby to its mother. Jason Secrest, 40, was arrested and charged with:

  • Commercial burglary (x5)
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Chemical endangerment of a child

This arrest took place on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

