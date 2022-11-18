ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 8

Rusty Rollins
1d ago

why triple life sentence take him out already make an example out of these people that go out and do these crazy things over & over again maybe that'll wake em up

Reply
2
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested in connection to double homicide in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man faces multiple charges after being arrested in connection to a double homicide early Sunday morning. According to police officials, Phillip S. Mills was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and aggravated assault. He was transported to the Fulton County jail.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
ROCKMART, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Three killed in separate overnight shootings

Three people were killed in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police. A man was found fatally shot near the Five Points MARTA station in Downtown around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Police arrived at 29 Peachtree St. and found a man with a gunshot wound to […] The post Three killed in separate overnight shootings appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
11Alive

Deadly shooting kills 1 near Five Points MARTA station, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after gunfire broke out near the Five Points MARTA station in southwest Atlanta Saturday night, police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 7:03 p.m. at 29 Peachtree Street Southwest. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from "a gunshot wound to the abdomen." He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Eight arrested in Gwinnett County after human trafficking investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people were arrested and indicted in Gwinnett County following an investigation into “human trafficking, racketeering and criminal gang activity.”. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Curry, Bobby Downing, Brianna Adames-Joe, Tyreek Lee, Hilton Dobbins, Eric Johnson, Jayda Veronica Wilson and Sean...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

8 suspects arrested in Gwinnett County for human trafficking and gang activity

Eight suspects were arrested recently in Gwinnett County following an investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and gang activity. According to a press release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, warrants were taken out on Nov. 11 and the arrests were made by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Section. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Gang Prosecution Unit.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
