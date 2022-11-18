Read full article on original website
Rusty Rollins
1d ago
why triple life sentence take him out already make an example out of these people that go out and do these crazy things over & over again maybe that'll wake em up
Related
Coweta County man sentenced to prison after kidnapping, attacking pregnant wife
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping and stalking his wife. On Wednesday, a Coweta County jury convicted Renargo Hutcherson of kidnapping, aggravated stalking, felony battery - family violence, and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Police: 2 dead in shooting at Midtown apartments, suspect charged with murder
ATLANTA — Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in Midtown on Sunday, police said. Atlanta Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the Spectrum on Spring apartments located at 1270 Spring Street NW. Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene, officers...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested in connection to double homicide in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man faces multiple charges after being arrested in connection to a double homicide early Sunday morning. According to police officials, Phillip S. Mills was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and aggravated assault. He was transported to the Fulton County jail.
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest murder suspect in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a murder suspect in Atlanta, JSO announced Sunday. Dominiqe Tirec Rivera-Phillip, 19, was arrested on charges of second degree murder for the death of a 21-year-old man found dead in the 2500 block of Jammes Road on May 9.
wrganews.com
Fatal Shooting reported in Rockmart Saturday
According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, a 38-year-old woman died of injuries following a shooting in a Rockmart neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner. Rockmart Police stated that the call of a shooting in the area of Hunter Street and Forrest Avenue came in just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found a 38-year-old victim shot. She was taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center in Rome for treatment where she later died.
Man arrested after ‘suddenly’ stabbing two people visiting mother’s home, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man went into his mother’s home and stabbed two people visiting her home on Sunday, DeKalb County police said. Police said 41-year Romes Biffle stabbed 70-year-old Lavon Draine and 35-year-old Ashley Hackett just before 3 p.m. at his mother’s home in the 4900 block of Wilkins Station Drive in Decatur.
Three killed in separate overnight shootings
Three people were killed in two separate shooting incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to Atlanta Police. A man was found fatally shot near the Five Points MARTA station in Downtown around 7 p.m. on Saturday night. Police arrived at 29 Peachtree St. and found a man with a gunshot wound to […] The post Three killed in separate overnight shootings appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
‘Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs’ found during search at motel, Morrow Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman are in custody after police said they found a “Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs” during a search on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they got a call...
Police: Dispute leaves 1 dead in shooting at Clayton County residence
A person was fatally shot at a Clayton County residence on Saturday afternoon, according to police....
‘He should still be here with us:’ Metro Atlanta father shot, killed while changing friend’s tire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman wants justice for her husband after he was shot and killed while trying to help a friend change a tire. DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that his suspected killer is still on the loose. “He should still...
Deadly shooting kills 1 near Five Points MARTA station, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after gunfire broke out near the Five Points MARTA station in southwest Atlanta Saturday night, police said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 7:03 p.m. at 29 Peachtree Street Southwest. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from "a gunshot wound to the abdomen." He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
WSB Radio
2 teens charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old outside Gwinnett supermarket
Florida deputies have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County. Police responded Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. Officers found 16-year-old Ryan Rodriguez Romero dead from a gunshot wound inside his car less than a mile from the...
5 shootings leave 3 dead, 3 injured within 26 hours across city
A spate of five shootings has left three people dead and three others injured across Atlanta, from Midtown to the southwest city border since early Saturday morning, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Man receives three life sentences for role in deadly drug-related shootout
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Angelo Lenon received a triple life sentence for his role in a 2019 armed robbery that left two men and his alleged co-conspirator dead. Prosecutors said a jury found Lenon guilty of two counts of malice murder, three...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Eight arrested in Gwinnett County after human trafficking investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people were arrested and indicted in Gwinnett County following an investigation into “human trafficking, racketeering and criminal gang activity.”. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Curry, Bobby Downing, Brianna Adames-Joe, Tyreek Lee, Hilton Dobbins, Eric Johnson, Jayda Veronica Wilson and Sean...
WSB-TV Atlanta
One person shot, killed in Clayton County after argument with a friend, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County police department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday just before 1 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to 6600 block Black Bend Court in Riverdale in reference to...
WSB Radio
‘It was shocking’: Judge finds attorney in contempt for missing court after stroke
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An attorney is speaking out after he received a tongue-lashing and was found in contempt by a judge in Georgia for missing court due to medical reasons. Matt Tucker is representing a woman who is facing murder charges for shooting and killing a man while...
accesswdun.com
8 suspects arrested in Gwinnett County for human trafficking and gang activity
Eight suspects were arrested recently in Gwinnett County following an investigation into human trafficking, racketeering and gang activity. According to a press release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, warrants were taken out on Nov. 11 and the arrests were made by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Section. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Gang Prosecution Unit.
