Cooper Hummel signed with the Seattle Mariners a few days before his first wedding anniversary. Mariners Nation also welcomes Ashley Hummel to the franchise along with the outfielder. The couple made their long-distance relationship work, stayed strong after the pandemic delayed their wedding, and through the ups and downs of Cooper’s MLB career. Fans are eager to see more of the new WAG, who tends to stay low-key except for the few appearances on the pro athlete’s Instagram. So we delve into the background of Cooper Hummel’s wife in this Ashley Hummel wiki.

