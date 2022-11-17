Read full article on original website
mercerbears.com
Craig, McCreary Excel in Loss to Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Freshman David Craig earned his second career double-double (10 PTS, 12 REB) as the Mercer men's basketball team fell to Florida State, 81-72, on Monday, November 21 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida. Jalyn McCreary recorded his fourth game in double figures with 20 points.
mercerbears.com
Mercer Back in Action at Florida State
MACON, Ga. – The Mercer men's basketball team travels to face Florida State on Monday, November 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida. This will be the second game in three days for the Bears which is the quickest turnaround this season aside from the upcoming Hostilo Community Classic.
mercerbears.com
Craig, Hurtado Jr. Double-Doubles Lead Bears Past Winthrop
MACON, Ga. – A pair of double-doubles by David Craig and Luis Hurtado Jr. highlighted the win over Winthrop, 77-68, for the Mercer men's basketball team on Saturday, November 19 at Hawkins Arena. It was the first career double-double for both players and the first time since December 28, 2019 that two players recorded double-doubles for the Bears.
netsdaily.com
Long Island Nets win second straight over Greensboro Swarm, this time led by RaiQuan Gray
Greensboro, North Carolina, may be Long Island Nets coach Ronnie Burrell’s favorite city. After going 0-4 in his debut season as a head coach, Long Island wen to Greensboro for a weekend back-to-back and came away with two wins over the local Swarm, the Hornets affiliate. After Jordan Bowden,...
Cummings 4-star junior Jonathan Paylor announces his top 10 schools
Burlington, N.C. — Cummings High School junior athlete Jonathan Paylor announced his top ten schools on Saturday evening, taking to Twitter to make the announcement. In a tweet, Paylor said his top ten schools are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Emotional Hough eliminates East Forsyth from NCHSAA 4-A playoffs
KERNERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – A long and trying week for the Cornelius Hough football team ended on a positive note in a 17-7 win against East Forsyth in the third round of the NCHSAA 4-A playoffs Friday night. Hough (11-2) used a stifling defense to keep East Forsyth (12-1) in check for most of ...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
Gas prices could fall under $3 by Christmas. Here’s how it’s looking for North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Last week’s forecast of hard-to-swallow gasoline prices for Thanksgiving dinner are going down a whole lot easier today, and Christmas could deliver a delicious dessert. A week ago analysts were suggesting that the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline would be the highest they’ve ever been on Thanksgiving. Today, […]
Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
wfmynews2.com
AFTERMATH: 11 people without a home after fire on Timlic Avenue in Winston-Salem
11 people are without a home after a fire in Winston-Salem Sunday. The fire happened on Timlic Avenue.
WBTM
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk. “I’m […]
Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
WXII 12
Greensboro Police: Duke Energy workers restore power lines after car crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Updates: Police said roads are now open. Greensboro police say all lanes of south Elm-Eugene Street — between Sussman and Elm — are closed. Officers said a crash damaged property and downed utility lines. Roads will be closed for several hours, according to police....
3 killed in early morning North Carolina shooting, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1600 block of Attucks Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police discovered three people suffering from multiple gunshot […]
wfdd.org
UPDATE: Two die in Winston-Salem plane crash
Local authorities have confirmed that two people died when their plane crashed in Winston-Salem around 11:15 am Saturday. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the twin-engine Piper PA-30, which took off from St. Louis Downtown Airport at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, crashed along Jeketer Drive, which is off New Walkertown Road. The...
N.C. A&T ordered to pay nearly $2 million because of increased number of out-of-state student enrollments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is being penalized and fined. This is because they enrolled too many out-of-state freshmen students in the last two school years. N.C. A&T has to forfeit nearly 2 million dollars of its current budget. The UNC System voted and made the...
