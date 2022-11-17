ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercerbears.com

Craig, McCreary Excel in Loss to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Freshman David Craig earned his second career double-double (10 PTS, 12 REB) as the Mercer men's basketball team fell to Florida State, 81-72, on Monday, November 21 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida. Jalyn McCreary recorded his fourth game in double figures with 20 points.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mercerbears.com

Mercer Back in Action at Florida State

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer men's basketball team travels to face Florida State on Monday, November 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida. This will be the second game in three days for the Bears which is the quickest turnaround this season aside from the upcoming Hostilo Community Classic.
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

Craig, Hurtado Jr. Double-Doubles Lead Bears Past Winthrop

MACON, Ga. – A pair of double-doubles by David Craig and Luis Hurtado Jr. highlighted the win over Winthrop, 77-68, for the Mercer men's basketball team on Saturday, November 19 at Hawkins Arena. It was the first career double-double for both players and the first time since December 28, 2019 that two players recorded double-doubles for the Bears.
MACON, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicle catches fire in parking lot of Pavilion Shopping Center on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Monday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department reported a vehicle fire in the Pavilion Shopping Center parking lot on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Firefighters urged the public to “be safe and aware” in the area while the fire was extinguished. The cause […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTM

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
FOX8 News

Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk.  “I’m […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Crash with injuries closes West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro between Florida Street, Immanuel Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash with serious injuries closed West Gate City Boulevard in both directions between West Florida Street and Immanuel Road on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. FOX8 is told the crash involved a car and motorcycle, and one person is in the hospital with serious injuries. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

3 killed in early morning North Carolina shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1600 block of Attucks Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, police discovered three people suffering from multiple gunshot […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfdd.org

UPDATE: Two die in Winston-Salem plane crash

Local authorities have confirmed that two people died when their plane crashed in Winston-Salem around 11:15 am Saturday. The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the twin-engine Piper PA-30, which took off from St. Louis Downtown Airport at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, crashed along Jeketer Drive, which is off New Walkertown Road. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

