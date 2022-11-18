Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight
The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Casper PD: Suspect Helped House and Hide Wanted Fugitive Joshua Crook
A man was arrested in connection with the law enforcement operation that took place Wednesday afternoon and evening. 32-year-old Billy Martin was charged in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday with two separate felonies. He was charged as being an 'accessory after the fact,' and he was charged with being...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
oilcity.news
Mills woman charged with grand theft, altering checks, opening fraudulent loans in two felony cases
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills woman pleaded not guilty to felony theft and forgery charges in Natrona County District Court this week after police say she repeatedly altered and deposited checks written to her by clients she’d cleaned for. Heather Jo Schmaltz, 43, is charged with the theft...
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
oilcity.news
Man arrested Wednesday charged with helping fugitive Joshua Crook elude police
CASPER, Wyo. — Amid the prolonged law enforcement operation in west Casper on Wednesday, a man was arrested and charged with hindering police efforts to apprehend Joshua Crook, a wanted fugitive. Billy Daniel Martin, 32, was charged Thursday in Natrona County Circuit Court with two felonies: accessory after the...
capcity.news
AMBER Alert issued Thursday for black pickup truck with Wyoming plates
CASPER, Wyo. — An AMBER Alert, activated in the most serious child abduction cases, has been issued Thursday afternoon in Wyoming. The alert says to be on the lookout for a black four-door 2014 pickup bearing plates 1-36929. The truck has a lift kit and Star Wars stick figures in the back.
Casper Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud & Forgery
A Casper man allegedly stole a credit card and made two transactions in the amount of $1500 at the Derby Club on September 21st. Shaun M. Kiser, 36, appeared in court for initial appearances on Tuesday afternoon. Kiser is charged with a felony for unlawful use of a credit card...
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools surplus auction offering two buses, ping-pong tables and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is holding an online surplus auction, with everything from two used school buses to ping-pong tables to students desks available. The auction opened on Nov. 17 and people can bid on items until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to NCSD. As of...
oilcity.news
Casper police arrest Denver Amber Alert suspect accused of abducting infant, assaulting mother
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, Casper police arrested Anwar Rhodes, the subject of an Amber Alert issued last week by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The alert said that Rhodes abducted his non-custodial son, 11-month-old Riott Garner, after assaulting Garner’s mother in Denver on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Rhodes...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh High School home to regional powerlifting competition
CASPER, Wyo. — Powerlifters from across Wyoming and beyond descended upon Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday as it held a Powerlifting USA meet hosted by the Roosevelt Powerlifting Club and USA Powerlifting. “Various clubs can become registered through USA Powerlifting, and that’s how they compete,” said Bart Stricklin,...
oilcity.news
Eggington’s making free Thanksgiving meals for pickup at Boys & Girls Club in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Eggington’s is preparing free Thanksgiving meals that families will be able to pick up at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Main Club, 1701 East K St. in Casper. The meals will be available for curbside pickup starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday...
oilcity.news
With strong opposition to Fort Caspar as site for wind turbine sculpture, city staff struggling to find suitable spots
CASPER, Wyo. — While space on Fort Caspar Museum grounds has been looked at as a possible place for the construction of a sculpture made out of wind turbines resembling Stongehenge, that idea has been “met with strong opposition from two organizations that work closely with the City, the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission,” a memo from City of Casper staff states.
oilcity.news
Three Casperites among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’; two 15-year-olds become youngest to earn title
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Three of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
K2 Radio Gets Hacked, Sends Out Numerous Pro-Hitler And Other Anti-Semitic Alerts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Casper radio station is apologizing for a number of anti-semitic alerts it sent out to its mobile subscribers Wednesday morning. In a message to its readers on Facebook, K2 Radio announced that their “system was breached and a number of...
