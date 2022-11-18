ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news

Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight

The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (11/17/22–11/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Girl Found in Arizona, Man in Custody

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - November 18, 2022 - 11:00 p.m. The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified. The Casper Police Department...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Man arrested Wednesday charged with helping fugitive Joshua Crook elude police

CASPER, Wyo. — Amid the prolonged law enforcement operation in west Casper on Wednesday, a man was arrested and charged with hindering police efforts to apprehend Joshua Crook, a wanted fugitive. Billy Daniel Martin, 32, was charged Thursday in Natrona County Circuit Court with two felonies: accessory after the...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

AMBER Alert issued Thursday for black pickup truck with Wyoming plates

CASPER, Wyo. — An AMBER Alert, activated in the most serious child abduction cases, has been issued Thursday afternoon in Wyoming. The alert says to be on the lookout for a black four-door 2014 pickup bearing plates 1-36929. The truck has a lift kit and Star Wars stick figures in the back.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud & Forgery

A Casper man allegedly stole a credit card and made two transactions in the amount of $1500 at the Derby Club on September 21st. Shaun M. Kiser, 36, appeared in court for initial appearances on Tuesday afternoon. Kiser is charged with a felony for unlawful use of a credit card...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Kelly Walsh High School home to regional powerlifting competition

CASPER, Wyo. — Powerlifters from across Wyoming and beyond descended upon Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday as it held a Powerlifting USA meet hosted by the Roosevelt Powerlifting Club and USA Powerlifting. “Various clubs can become registered through USA Powerlifting, and that’s how they compete,” said Bart Stricklin,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

With strong opposition to Fort Caspar as site for wind turbine sculpture, city staff struggling to find suitable spots

CASPER, Wyo. — While space on Fort Caspar Museum grounds has been looked at as a possible place for the construction of a sculpture made out of wind turbines resembling Stongehenge, that idea has been “met with strong opposition from two organizations that work closely with the City, the Fort Caspar Museum Association and the Casper Historic Preservation Commission,” a memo from City of Casper staff states.
CASPER, WY

