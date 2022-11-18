Read full article on original website
Related
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Healthy Restaurant Option Is Coming Near Disney World Next Year!
And while there are plenty of great restaurants around Disney World, we’re talking about restaurants in your everyday life. There are lots of places to explore in Orlando around Disney World, and if you’re a fan of healthy eating, you’ll be excited to hear that a popular chain is expanding into the Orlando area!
The Wonder of the Seas sets sail from Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People gathered for the “Largest Wave Out in the World” for one cruise ship on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas sailed out of Port Canaveral with bright lights. While the day had significant rain, that did not stop people...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
fox35orlando.com
Amusement Park expo a shot in the arm to Orlando economy
ORLANDO, Fla. - The economy may feel like it's on a roller coaster but at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo (IAAPA) they have the real thing. "IAAPA will bring an estimated $80 million in economic impact to the county," said Orange County Convention Center Executive Director...
WDW News Today
Rita’s Italian Ice Giving Walt Disney World Cast Members Free Ice to Celebrate Bob Chapek’s Departure
In a Facebook post, the Lake Buena Vista location of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is offering Cast Members a free ice today only. It is safe to assume the celebration is regarding the news of Bob Iger replacing Bob Chapek as the company CEO. Someone did ask “what are we celebrating?” but no response was given.
SunRail extends service during the holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for the holiday season, SunRail is extending its train service on Fridays through December. The extra southbound train will depart the DeBary Station at 9:30 p.m. and travel to the Poinciana Station, making all station stops along the way. The extended service begins...
click orlando
What comes next? Experts weigh in on what Disney’s CEO switch means for company’s future
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Senior leadership at Disney announced Former Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Bob Iger is returning to lead Disney as Chief Executive Officer after current CEO Bob Chapek stepped down from the role Sunday. News 6 spoke to retired Rollins College political science professor and author...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole is long gone, and the holiday season is in full swing here in Central Florida. Check out our top 9 events throughout the region below:. Give Kids the World’s holiday staple kicks off this weekend, but at a new location — H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. Get tickets here.
click orlando
Tampa-based Capital Tacos opens Winter Park location
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Tampa taco chain Capital Tacos has officially opened its Winter Park location. The new store officially opened for business at 7484 University Blvd. on Monday. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home to world’s largest cruise ship | Arson suspect shot by deputies, captured after chase on...
click orlando
B is for bye: Orlando bakery P is for Pie closing after more than 10 years in business
ORLANDO, Fla. – A neighborhood favorite in Orlando Audobon Park is getting ready to close for good after more than a decade in business. P is for Pie — 2806 Corrine Drive — will close its doors for good on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the owners.
fox35orlando.com
Frontier Airlines launches unlimited 'all-you-can-fly' annual pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - This could be a frequent flyers dream come true!. Frontier Airlines has launched its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass, which offers passholders unlimited flights between the airlines U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico. For a limited time only, Frontier is selling the pass for $599 for travel starting on...
SpaceX resupply mission; targeting to launch Dragon spacecraft Tuesday afternoon
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX announced that it is preparing for Falcon 9′s launch of Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Tuesday. The spacecraft will be delivering supplies to the International Space Station, with a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean. This mission will be...
fox35orlando.com
Thanksgiving 2022: These Orlando area grocery stores will be open
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you forget that much-needed item for your Thanksgiving meal, don't fret! Though most grocery stores like Publix and Walmart will be closed, other stores plan to be open at most locations on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local grocer before you go. Sprouts. According to its...
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Save $5 Off Christmas Nights in Lights Light Show
Save $5 Off Christmas Nights in Lights Light Show 2022. Save $5 Off Christmas Nights in Lights Light Show – An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida. And, I have just the ticket for you to save $5 per vehicle to enjoy this festive experience with your friends and family!
SpaceX delays Falcon 9 rocket launch from Space Coast
SpaceX is targeting Monday, Nov. 21 to launch its Falcon 9 rocket and deliver the Eutelsat 10B mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Free Fall death: Florida leaders announce six-figure fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida leaders have requested a six-figure fine – one of the largest the Department of Agriculture has ever sought – against Slingshot Group, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell off the ride in March 2022 and died.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
