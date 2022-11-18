Read full article on original website
Pele congratulates Weah for World Cup goal against Wales
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil great Pele congratulated United States forward Timothy Weah for scoring his debut goal in the World Cup in the Americans' 1-1 draw with Wales. Weah got his goal in the 36th minute of Monday's game to become the first player to score against Wales in a World Cup since Pele, who was 17 years old when he did it in 1958. That was the last time Wales played at the World Cup before this year in Qatar.
FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Discriminatory chants allegedly by Ecuador fans at the World Cup opening game led FIFA to open the first disciplinary case of the tournament on Tuesday. FIFA said the charge was brought “due to chants” at the game against Qatar on Sunday and cited the section of its disciplinary code dealing with discrimination.
Giroud, Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud's two goals to help the defending champions beat Australia 4-1 Tuesday. Giroud equaled Thierry Henry's national record of 51...
USA vs. Wales Live Stream: How to Watch The World Cup Game Online for Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The United States’ national team is about to play their first World Cup game in Qatar against Wales. It’s a crucial match for USMNT’s morale, as their second game will be against England on Friday, but it won’t be easy with Wales captain Gareth Bale (of LAFC) leading a formidable group. Of course, it’s also the U.S.’s first World Cup game since 2014, making the inagural match all the more exciting.
Manchester United Confirm The Glazers Are Looking To Sell The Club
Manchester United have released an official statement saying the Glazers are looking to possibly sell the club.
