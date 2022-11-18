Read full article on original website
West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
WDTV
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning. Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra...
WV Sheetz to drop gas prices for Thanksgiving week
Starting at 3 a.m. Monday morning, Sheetz will be offering a discount on their unleaded 88 fuel at just $3.08 a gallon, with some locations going as low as $2.83 a gallon, throughout West Virginia.
West Virginia drivers weigh in on car tax rebate proposal
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this […]
National Weather Service: West Virginia has elevated fire danger
The National Weather Service made a special weather statement Monday morning warning residents across the state not to burn due to high fire risk.
6 drive-thru Christmas lights displays in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – What’s better than driving through a Christmas light display? Driving through 6 of them! One of the best ways to enjoy the days leading up to Christmas is to cruise through a gorgeous display of Christmas lights and attractions, which fortunately are right here in the good ole’ Mountain State! The […]
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WDTV
WV DNR offers tips to safely hunt
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - We are in the midst of hunting season in West Virginia and Monday is opening day for firearms when it comes to deer hunting. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to practice firearm safety and wear the necessary clothing when out. Lieutenant...
Multiple crews battle warehouse fire near West Virginia community of Amandaville
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a commercial structure fire occurred overnight near the community of Amandaville in St. Albans. According to dispatchers, crews arrived at 213 Swans Lane, where they found a working fire in an operating warehouse. There were no injuries in the incident, dispatchers say. Responders included Jefferson Volunteer Fire […]
Will snow affect my Thanksgiving travel in West Virginia?
As West Virginia saw its first widespread snow flurries this week, many may be wondering if the roads are going to be covered for their holiday travel.
Metro News
Inflation-fueled construction costs continue to impact school projects in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority approved more than $10 million in supplemental funding Monday for ongoing school construction projects in three West Virginia counties because of increasing construction costs. The SBA has been dealing with the inflation-fueled construction cost increases for about a year and has...
wchstv.com
Cold threatens to break records this weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually persistent early-season cold airmass got even colder Friday as an arctic front crosses through with bursts of snow and 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Some locations north of Interstate 64 saw visibility drop to a quarter mile with up to an inch of snow.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
WOUB
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Gov. Jim Justice says Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023. Currently...
Supplemental propane assistance going to some West Virginia families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter.An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.Funding for the payments comes from a $250,000 donation as a result of a class action settlement, DHHR said."DHHR is once again pleased to provide this special propane heating assistance to 3,624 eligible families," DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. "We hope that this additional payment, enabled through a thoughtful donation, will help these households offset rising heating expenses this winter."
WDTV
New data shows increase in W.Va. certified teacher shortage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - New numbers show the shortage of certified teachers is growing in West Virginia. What stood at 600 classrooms with a non-certified teacher in 2015 reached nearly 1,200 last year, and now that number stands at 1,544 for this school year. Education officials generally describe a non-certified...
Is West Virginia more interested in Thanksgiving or Black Friday?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just around the corner and people are trying to gobble up the best deals they can get by searching for them. In the past 30 days, Google Trends finds that Thanksgiving is searched more than Black Friday in all 50 states using their methodology. Google says […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for November 18
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wsvaonline.com
West Virginia ambulance rates rise
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10 percent increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. Governor Jim Justice explained during his press conference yesterday that the increase will provide over 200 ambulance providers in the mountain state with nearly 12 million dollars in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.
