West Virginia State

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

West Virginia DOH worker struck by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning. Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

6 drive-thru Christmas lights displays in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – What’s better than driving through a Christmas light display? Driving through 6 of them! One of the best ways to enjoy the days leading up to Christmas is to cruise through a gorgeous display of Christmas lights and attractions, which fortunately are right here in the good ole’ Mountain State! The […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WV DNR offers tips to safely hunt

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - We are in the midst of hunting season in West Virginia and Monday is opening day for firearms when it comes to deer hunting. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to practice firearm safety and wear the necessary clothing when out. Lieutenant...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Multiple crews battle warehouse fire near West Virginia community of Amandaville

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a commercial structure fire occurred overnight near the community of Amandaville in St. Albans. According to dispatchers, crews arrived at 213 Swans Lane, where they found a working fire in an operating warehouse. There were no injuries in the incident, dispatchers say. Responders included Jefferson Volunteer Fire […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchstv.com

Cold threatens to break records this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually persistent early-season cold airmass got even colder Friday as an arctic front crosses through with bursts of snow and 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Some locations north of Interstate 64 saw visibility drop to a quarter mile with up to an inch of snow.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Supplemental propane assistance going to some West Virginia families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several thousand West Virginia families will receive a supplemental payment to help with propane heating expenses this winter.An automatic payment of $72 will go to residents who used propane for heating and who received a regular Low Income Energy Assistance Program payment last winter, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said this week. Payments are expected to be issued by Monday, the agency said.Funding for the payments comes from a $250,000 donation as a result of a class action settlement, DHHR said."DHHR is once again pleased to provide this special propane heating assistance to 3,624 eligible families," DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. "We hope that this additional payment, enabled through a thoughtful donation, will help these households offset rising heating expenses this winter."
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

New data shows increase in W.Va. certified teacher shortage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/WDTV) - New numbers show the shortage of certified teachers is growing in West Virginia. What stood at 600 classrooms with a non-certified teacher in 2015 reached nearly 1,200 last year, and now that number stands at 1,544 for this school year. Education officials generally describe a non-certified...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

West Virginia ambulance rates rise

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10 percent increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. Governor Jim Justice explained during his press conference yesterday that the increase will provide over 200 ambulance providers in the mountain state with nearly 12 million dollars in additional reimbursements per fiscal year.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

