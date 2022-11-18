Read full article on original website
Related
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Meta fires employees for taking bribes to hijack accounts and helping others recover accounts
A hot potato: Meta employees and contractors have had access to an internal system for recovering user accounts for a while now. The deployment of this tool grew dramatically over the last few years, giving even more users permissions. Now, the company appears to be cracking down on access. One reason may be misuse within Facebook's own customer service.
Consumer Reports.org
Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts
It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
Meta reportedly accused dozens of workers of improperly accessing users' accounts — in some cases in return for payments of thousands of dollars
Meta fired dozens of workers after accusing them of accessing user's accounts without authorization, the WSJ reports. Those fired allegedly took advantage of 'Oops,' an internal tool meant to allow exclusive access to Facebook accounts. Some of the fired workers denied the accusations on the basis of coercion and lack...
TechCrunch
Needl wants to become the search engine for your accounts
Needl is a cross-platform application that lets you search across your local file system and accounts like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Notion and Slack. The free version — available on the web, Windows and Mac — lets you connect a single account per integration. If you need more account connections and integrations like Jira and Linear, you will need to pay $10 per month.
Engadget
Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement
Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
CNBC
If you use Snapchat, you could get a $117 check from a data privacy lawsuit—the deadline to apply is Saturday
It could pay to use Snapchat, even if you haven't checked the app in years. Snap Inc., the social media app's parent company, is set to pay out $35 million to current and former Illinois residents for allegedly storing their facial recognition data without their consent. If you lived in...
Amazon Warns Order Scams Are on the Rise After Initiating Takedowns of 20,000 Phishing Websites
As the holiday season approaches, so do more scammers intent on fleecing money out of vulnerable or unprotected victims. Per ABC News, Amazon has already begun takedowns of more than 20,000 phishing...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
The iPhone Mistakes That Are Putting Your Personal Data At Risk, According To Tech Experts
Right this moment you’re making mistakes on your iPhone that can cost you — maybe not financially, but with your security. Knowing which of the most egregious iPhone data and security mistakes to avoid can keep you as safe as possible, whether you’re using your phone for banking, shopping, working, or just scrolling.
Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It
If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
TechRadar
Scammers are spoofing online refund portals to steal your data, FBI warns
An age-old customer support scam has gotten a new twist, the FBI is warning - although the goal remains the same - to steal people’s identities (opens in new tab), sensitive data, payment data and, ultimately, money. In a recent public service announcement, the bureau urged customers (mostly the...
ComicBook
Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Let You Kick People Off Your Account
Netflix has been talking for quite a while now about how password sharing is one of their biggest issues as a company, attributing the practice that they previously encouraged to being one of hte main reasons they were losing revenue. According to previous releases, Netflix was missing out on billions every year because of passwords sharing, an issue they announced they would be addressing in a big way in 2023 by charging accounts that actively share password with others more money than their usual subscription rate. Before they roll this out however Netflix is apparently getting ready to put the onus on you, giving you the chance to boot people's access to your account.
Observer
Banksy Wins a EU Trademark Case and Will Be Allowed to Remain Anonymous
Banksy, the mysterious English street artist, won a trademark case over one of his most famous images and will be able to maintain his anonymous identity. The E.U. Board of Appeals recently overturned a 2021 decision which found Banksy’s trademark of his well-known graffiti monkey to be invalid. Displaying...
The Next Web
Meta takes new AI system offline because Twitter users are mean
When I got Meta’s new scientific AI system to generate well-written research papers on the benefits of committing suicide, practicing antisemitism, and eating crushed glass, I thought to myself: “this seems dangerous.” In fact, it seems like the kind of thing that the European Union’s AI Act was designed to prevent (we’ll get to that later).
Employee tracking: From your keystrokes to your emails, here’s what your employer can see
(NEXSTAR) – At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many transitioned to working from home. This not only took them out of the office, it gave them a chance to wear their pajamas, tend to their children, and any number of other things around their home while on the clock. It also seemed to open the floodgates to new – sometimes unknown – surveillance by employers.
As Twitter staff empties out, users fear the worst for platform
On Thursday night, following another exodus of Twitter employees, the outage detection site Down Detector showed a spike in users reporting issues accessing the social media platform. A chart of the sharp increase in outage reports was shared by some users on Twitter, appearing to validate a growing fear that the site would struggle to stay online with fewer staff. But that wasn't exactly the case just yet.
TechRadar
Google Drive is making it faster to share files with the people you talk to most
Google is making it even easier for you to share files with colleagues, according to an entry on the company’s blog (opens in new tab), with new suggested contacts being available straight from the share sheet starting today. In an effort to improve productivity and collaboration, Google Workspace has...
itechpost.com
Chinese Hackers Disguise Malware using Google Drive to Target Organizations
Hackers based in China are conducting a spearphishing campaign, by delivering custom malware to government, research, and academic organizations all over the world. The cyberattacks have been led by a group called Mustang Panda, and they deliver the malware via Google Drive, according to Bleeping Computer. Cyberattack Details. The Chinese...
Comments / 0