Netflix has been talking for quite a while now about how password sharing is one of their biggest issues as a company, attributing the practice that they previously encouraged to being one of hte main reasons they were losing revenue. According to previous releases, Netflix was missing out on billions every year because of passwords sharing, an issue they announced they would be addressing in a big way in 2023 by charging accounts that actively share password with others more money than their usual subscription rate. Before they roll this out however Netflix is apparently getting ready to put the onus on you, giving you the chance to boot people's access to your account.

5 DAYS AGO