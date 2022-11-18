ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
Consumer Reports.org

Privacy Fix: How to Find Old Online Accounts

It’s easy to forget about old accounts you’ve signed up for, including everything from photo-hosting sites to apps for household budgeting. But even if you stopped using a service years ago, experts say it’s important to find and delete it. Otherwise, the lingering data poses a risk to your digital privacy and security.
Business Insider

Meta reportedly accused dozens of workers of improperly accessing users' accounts — in some cases in return for payments of thousands of dollars

Meta fired dozens of workers after accusing them of accessing user's accounts without authorization, the WSJ reports. Those fired allegedly took advantage of 'Oops,' an internal tool meant to allow exclusive access to Facebook accounts. Some of the fired workers denied the accusations on the basis of coercion and lack...
TechCrunch

Needl wants to become the search engine for your accounts

Needl is a cross-platform application that lets you search across your local file system and accounts like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Notion and Slack. The free version — available on the web, Windows and Mac — lets you connect a single account per integration. If you need more account connections and integrations like Jira and Linear, you will need to pay $10 per month.
Engadget

Google will pay $392 million to 40 states in largest-ever US consumer privacy settlement

Has agreed to pay $391.5 million to settle charges brought forth by 40 attorneys general. They accused the company of misleading users into believing they had turned off in their settings, but Google continued to collect information about their movements. As part of the settlement, Google has agreed to "significantly improve" its location tracking disclosures and user controls starting next year.
INDIANA STATE
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
shefinds

Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It

If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
BGR.com

4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play

No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
TechRadar

Scammers are spoofing online refund portals to steal your data, FBI warns

An age-old customer support scam has gotten a new twist, the FBI is warning - although the goal remains the same - to steal people’s identities (opens in new tab), sensitive data, payment data and, ultimately, money. In a recent public service announcement, the bureau urged customers (mostly the...
ComicBook

Netflix Rolls Out Feature to Let You Kick People Off Your Account

Netflix has been talking for quite a while now about how password sharing is one of their biggest issues as a company, attributing the practice that they previously encouraged to being one of hte main reasons they were losing revenue. According to previous releases, Netflix was missing out on billions every year because of passwords sharing, an issue they announced they would be addressing in a big way in 2023 by charging accounts that actively share password with others more money than their usual subscription rate. Before they roll this out however Netflix is apparently getting ready to put the onus on you, giving you the chance to boot people's access to your account.
Observer

Banksy Wins a EU Trademark Case and Will Be Allowed to Remain Anonymous

Banksy, the mysterious English street artist, won a trademark case over one of his most famous images and will be able to maintain his anonymous identity. The E.U. Board of Appeals recently overturned a 2021 decision which found Banksy’s trademark of his well-known graffiti monkey to be invalid. Displaying...
The Next Web

Meta takes new AI system offline because Twitter users are mean

When I got Meta’s new scientific AI system to generate well-written research papers on the benefits of committing suicide, practicing antisemitism, and eating crushed glass, I thought to myself: “this seems dangerous.” In fact, it seems like the kind of thing that the European Union’s AI Act was designed to prevent (we’ll get to that later).
CNN

As Twitter staff empties out, users fear the worst for platform

On Thursday night, following another exodus of Twitter employees, the outage detection site Down Detector showed a spike in users reporting issues accessing the social media platform. A chart of the sharp increase in outage reports was shared by some users on Twitter, appearing to validate a growing fear that the site would struggle to stay online with fewer staff. But that wasn't exactly the case just yet.
TechRadar

Google Drive is making it faster to share files with the people you talk to most

Google is making it even easier for you to share files with colleagues, according to an entry on the company’s blog (opens in new tab), with new suggested contacts being available straight from the share sheet starting today. In an effort to improve productivity and collaboration, Google Workspace has...
itechpost.com

Chinese Hackers Disguise Malware using Google Drive to Target Organizations

Hackers based in China are conducting a spearphishing campaign, by delivering custom malware to government, research, and academic organizations all over the world. The cyberattacks have been led by a group called Mustang Panda, and they deliver the malware via Google Drive, according to Bleeping Computer. Cyberattack Details. The Chinese...

