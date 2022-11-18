Read full article on original website
Related
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview
Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland. Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making. While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Chris Brown Snuggles Daughter, Lovely, 11 Months, In Rare Photo Together
Chris Brown, 33, shared an adorable photo of him snuggling with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the rare snapshot, the “No Guidance” singer seemed to be napping on a sofa while his baby girl drank milk from her baby bottle. The image was also taken from an aerial view giving followers a look at Chris’ cozy outfit that featured grey shorts, a brown hoodie, and crew socks with white sneakers. Lovely, on the other hand, was dressed in a white and black striped long-sleeve, black shorts, and striped baby socks. So cute!
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Bleu Looks So Grown Up On The Red Carpet
John Travolta‘s 22-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, recently stunned on the red carpet, and we have to say, it suits her. She attended the Neiman Marcus Holiday Event stunning in an all-black ensemble with a splash of gold in her belt buckle. She also draped a cardigan sweater over her shoulders.
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
msn.com
Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday
Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company
Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Jason Momoa's New Dancing Video Featuring Daughter Lola Proves They’re the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo
Jason Momoa just proved he’s one of the coolest dads in Hollywood, and that he and his daughter Lola are the cutest duos out there — all with one video! On Nov 11, Momoa shared a super rare video of him, his co-star Marlow Barkley, and his daughter Lola dancing to a dance from Dua Lipa. He posted the adorable video with the caption, “i love this movie. SLUMBERLAND. nov18 @netflix. my baby girl and @marlowbarkley teaching us a @dualipa dance love u @ryantarran @francishlawrence @mztsummerville the cast and crew. my beautiful team always. and love to toronto aloha j. ps...
ETOnline.com
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial
1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
Coco Austin Is With Daughter Chanel 'All Day' — So We Totally Get Why She and Ice-T Don't Want More Kids
Coco Austin is done having kids. She is mom to the beautiful Chanel Nicole Marrow, 6, with husband Ice-T, and she is perfectly happy with that. To each mom their own, but as someone with three kids myself, I wonder how she’s so sure (won’t she miss out on all that lovely sibling love?). But her reason is actually super relatable. While dressed up in sexy vampire costumes at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party, the actor and model told Us Weekly, “Nah. We’re one and done. One and done,” about the possibility of more kids. Ice-T added that Coco originally...
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic
Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
Beyonce, Jay-Z & All 3 Kids Take On Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ For Epic Halloween Costume
Beyonce gathered her very own “Proud Family” for an epic Halloween pic as Disney’s iconic animated family! In a snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Lemonade” singer, 41, dressed up as Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, rocking a pink jacket with a wide white collar and a blue pleated skirt. She perfectly accessorized with a cane, pink pumps, grey curly wig, huge disc earrings, and oversized reading glasses. Her hubby, rapper Jay-Z, 52, perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, sporting suspenders with a white shirt, blue pants, and a huge smile as he looked down at kids Cece Proud and Bebe proud. The little ones rocked a flouncy pink dress and orange t shirt as the small characters — played by twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.
TVOvermind
Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage
No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
E! News
223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0