Wallkill, NY

Flip Circus performs in Town of Wallkill

By Blaise Gomez
 4 days ago

The Flip Circus is now performing under the big top in the Town of Wallkill at the Galleria at Crystal Run.

Shows begin Friday at 7 p.m.

The international cast of acrobats, trapeze artists and stunt drivers started their East Coast tour in March and are wrapping up their season in Orange County with shows until the end of the month.

“Excitement, happiness - they’re going to have fun. When they come here to Flip Circus, they will forget all the problems they have. That’s what we’re here for," said ring master Arthur Figueroa.

Tickets are available online .

