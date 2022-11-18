Bard College to provide 60 Ukrainian students with full-tuition scholarships

A group of students from Ukraine that was unable to continue learning due to the war will soon be getting a fresh start at Bard College.

Bard's main campus in Annandale-on-Hudson will host 60 students and provide them with full-tuition scholarships for the upcoming school year.

The students eventually receiving these grants must have either stopped their education or had their learning institutions close because of the ongoing Russian aggression in their home country.

This is not the first time the institution has offered scholarships to students impacted by military conflict. It's a tradition that dates back decades.