J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) raises guidance
J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) stock rose 0.51% (As on November 22, 12:57:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its fiscal 2023 outlook on increased demand expectations for pet and consumer food products in the US, after higher prices propelled the company’s fiscal second-quarter results above Wall Street’s estimates. For the three months ended Oct. 31, the US retail pet food sales rose 9% annually to $765.2 million while coffee posted a 10% rise to $709.8 million, both buoyed by pricing. Consumer foods reported a 2% drop in revenue as volume declined. Cash provided by operations was $205.0 million, an increase of 24 percent. Free cash flow was $102.9 million, compared to $105.9 million in the prior year. Net debt repayments in the quarter totaled $88.8 million.
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) lowers revenue forecast
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) stock fell 4.97% (As on November 22, 12:55:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company lowered its annual revenue forecast amid waning demand for the video conferencing platform as pandemic restrictions ease and competition amps up. Net income plummeted to $48.4 million from $340.3 million in the year-earlier quarter. Zoom is still adding big corporate clients, however. At the end of the quarter, the company had 209,300 enterprise customers, up from 204,100 during the previous quarter. The company said its online business, including customers that subscribe directly through its website, declined by 9%. The non-GAAP income from operations for the third quarter was $380.9 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $411.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities was $295.3 million for the third quarter, compared to $394.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Free cash flow, which is net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, was $272.6 million, compared to $374.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, as of October 31, 2022 was $5.2 billion.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Misses Earnings Expectations
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) stock fell 6.58% (As on November 19, 11:47:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported mixed third-quarter results as earnings missed after rising costs dented margins and the retailer pulled longer-term guidance, citing macro economic uncertainty. Comparable brand revenue has increased 8.1% with a 2-year comp of 25.0% and a 3-year comp of almost 50%. Gross margin rate is of 41.5% which was 220bps below last year, driven by higher shipping and freight costs with merchandise margin flat to last year with occupancy deleverage of 30bps. Occupancy costs increased 10.5% to $202 million. The company ended the quarter with $113 million in cash and generated $205 million in operating cash flow. The company’s investments in ecommerce and supply chain that primarily support ecommerce have shifted from less than 50% pre-COVID to approximately 85% of the estimated spend in 2022. The company expects this shift to hold at these levels or higher going forward.
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) RPO Grows 38%
Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) stock rose 8.76% (As on November 19, 11:44:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal first quarter 2023 was $266.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $170.3 million, for the fiscal first quarter 2022. The company has generated $1.2 billion in free cash flow and expanded the operating margins.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) topline grows 3%
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) stock fell 4.61% (As on November 19, 11:43:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue as COVID-19 curbs and a worsening economic outlook stifled consumer spending. Retail spending in China has sagged this year alongside the government’s strict zero-COVID policies that have led to frequent snap lockdowns and hurt economic activity. The company has also yet to fully recover from a regulatory crackdown on the tech sector that has curtailed growth opportunities. Non-GAAP net income was RMB33,820 million (US$4,754 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB47,112 million (US$6,623 million), an increase of 31% compared to RMB35,830 million in the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was RMB35,709 million (US$5,020 million), an increase of 61% compared to RMB22,239 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) misses Wall Street’s expectations
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) stock plunges 17.59% (As on November 16, 11:10:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third-quarter results that missed Wall Street’s estimates, while the automotive aftermarket parts provider lowered its full-year profit outlook on foreign exchange headwinds. Adjusted operating income decreased 5.8% to $258.0 million. Adjusted operating income margin was 9.8% of Net sales compared with 10.4% of Net sales. Net cash provided by operating activities was $483.1 million through the third quarter of 2022 versus $924.9 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower Net income and working capital. Free cash flow through the third quarter of 2022 was $149.5 million compared with $734.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) EBITDA increases
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose 6.53% (As on November 16, 11:09:31 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Revenue related to the BPO 2.0 clients won since fiscal year 2016 grew 44.3% compared to the prior year quarter and now represents 76% of the quarterly revenue. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $6.4 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin increased to 5.0%, compared to 0.8% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $18.2 million, compared to $11.5 million in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.3%, compared to 10.6% in the prior year quarter. Cash flow from operations increased to $8.8 million, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to stronger operating results partially offset by an increased use of working capital. Capex was $3.6 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the first quarter increased to $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $42.9 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $56.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $48.8 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $50.5 million as of June 30, 2022. Total borrowings were $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to total borrowings of $15.0 million as of June 30, 2022. DSOs were 59 days in the first quarter, down 4 days compared to prior year, and up 4 days sequentially.
Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) topline grows 9%
Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stock rose 0.94% (As on November 16, 11:07:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company WMT beats third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates as Americans across income levels bought the company’s low-priced groceries. Walmart posted a net loss of $1.8 billion, down from a profit of $3.11 billion, a year earlier. The company has recorded a charge of nearly $3.33 billion, or $1.05 a share, as part of opioid-related legal charges. It announced a nationwide settlement of $3.1 billion to resolve lawsuits and potential lawsuits by state, local and tribal governments. As online sales grow, Walmart’s ad business has grown, too. Its global advertising business grew more than 30% year over year, led by gains in the U.S. In the third quarter, Walmart had the highest ad spend all year for sponsored search, a type of ad that suggests products as people browse online. The company lifted its annual sales and profit forecast as demand for groceries holds up despite higher prices, while discounts on clothing and electronics helped it cut back excess inventories ahead of the busy holiday season. Amid persistent inflation, investors have been nervously eyeing how consumer spending pans out during the crucial holiday season, when retailers make more than a third of their annual profits.
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts EBITDA Loss
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock fell 8.99% (As on November 16, 11:07:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Aerospace sales were up $16.4 million, or 17.1%, while Test System sales increased $3.2 million. Consolidated net loss was $14.9 million, compared with net loss of $7.2 million in the prior year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $0.8 million, or 0.6% of consolidated sales, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million, or 2.5% of consolidated sales, in the prior-year period. Bookings were $184.2 million in the quarter resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.40:1. Backlog at the end of the quarter reached another record of $547.1 million for the fourth consecutive quarter. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $2.6 million and capital expenditures in the quarter were $1.8 million. Net debt was up to $156.4 million, compared with $133.2 million at the end of 2021. As of November 11, 2022, the Company had approximately $8.0 million in cash and $25.0 million of total liquidity.
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Margin Falls
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock rose 0.51% (As on November 19, 11:44:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The company has supply chain limited across a number of key product lines and the backlog grew in Q4. The biggest supply constraints are in the metal deposition business, where customer demand is very strong. This is the largest business unit and where the company have highly differentiated solutions for advanced foundry-logic and DRAM. The market for these products, which enable next-generation wiring, is expanding considerably. In addition to supply shortages, the company is also navigating a difficult geopolitical environment as reflected in the new export control regulations enacted by the U.S. government on October 7. These new rules are complex and cover a broad range of semiconductor technology that includes wafer fabrication equipment and related parts and services. The company has taken all the necessary actions to comply with these new rules, including suspending shipments and support where required.
Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Profit Falls
Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, stock fell 10.97% (As on November 16, 11:06:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. Net income was $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease from $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $40.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Fleet utilization was 84.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase from 84.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Debt was reduced by $36.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash standing at $157.1 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company has agreed to sell its oldest vessel, Navigator Magellan, a 1998-built 22,000 cbm LPG carrier to a third party for $12.7 million. The sale is expected to be completed later this month. On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a 60/40 joint venture agreement with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. with the intention to acquire a total of five ethylene capable liquefied carriers, made up of two 17,000 cbm, 2018-built and three 22,000 cbm, 2019-built vessels over the next twelve months for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $233.0 million.
NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Suspends Blizzard Games
NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stock fell 5.75% (As on November 19, 11:46:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the third quarter of FY 22 has reported 24.4 billion yuan ($3.4 billion) in net revenues during the third quarter of this year, an increase of 10.1 percent year-on-year. Games and related value-added services net revenues came in at 18.7 billion yuan during the quarter ending in September, up 9.1 percent from a year ago. Cloud Music, the music streaming arm of NetEase, saw its net revenues rise 22.5 percent on a yearly basis to 2.4 billion yuan. Youdao, an intelligent learning firm under NetEase, posted 1.4 billion yuan in net revenue, up 1.1 percent compared with the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company’s shareholders was RMB7.5 billion (US$1.1 billion).
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) lowers guidance
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) stock fell 6.61% (As on November 16, 11:08:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $358 million. That’s compared to the $166 million loss in the same period last year. After adjusting for US$77.4 million of severance and early lease termination related costs for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA improved by 44.7% quarter-on-quarter. E-commerce and financial services units saw higher EBITDA year-on-year for the third quarter ending September, but was offset by a disappointing gaming sales performance. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Shopee was $495.7 million, improving by 27.5% year-on-year. EBITDA loss of its digital financial services unit, which includes Shopee Pay and its buy now, pay later service SPayLater, narrowed to $67.7 million, improving by 57.4% compared to a year ago, “predominantly driven by more targeted sales and marketing spending for the mobile wallet business.” Meanwhile, its gaming arm Garena saw adjusted EBITDA drop about 60% year-on-year to $289.9 million for the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was US$7.3 billion, representing a net change of US$(485.1) million from June 30, 2022.
Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) raises guidance
Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock rose 3.10% (As on November 17, 11:27:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast amid easing supply chain hurdles and announced $600 million in severance and other charges related to a new restructuring, which could impact roughly 5% of its workforce. Cisco said it would book the charges over the next few quarters, which included some costs related to downsizing its office space as more people work in a hybrid home-and-office model. Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) at $23.2 billion, up 7% year over year and product ARR up 12% year over year. Total software revenue up 5% year over year and software subscription revenue up 11% year over year. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) at $30.9 billion, up 3% year over year and product RPO up 5% year over year. Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments was $19.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $19.3 billion at the end of fiscal 2022.
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Mixed Results
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global leader in online vehicle auctions, stock fell 0.064% (As on November 17, 11:28:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23 as it absorbed higher costs following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in late September. On September 28th, 2022, Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, came ashore in Florida, with sustained winds of 150mph, the first such Category 4 storm to impact Southwest Florida since Hurricane Charley in 2004. Hurricane Ian adversely impacted the operating results for the three months ended October 31, 2022 resulting in additional costs of approximately $25 million. These costs included premiums for subhaulers, labor costs incurred from overtime, and travel and lodging due to the reassignment of employees to the affected region. The online auctions and vehicle remarketing services provider reported net income of $245.8 million for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, down from net income of $260.4 million, a year earlier.
US stocks rise, strong earnings send retailers higher
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Tuesday, as solid company earnings helped lift several retailers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.4%. All the company sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose, with technology stocks driving much of the rally. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 4.7%. Financial and health care stocks also helped lift the market. Charles Schwab rose 1.6% and Pfizer added 1.9%.
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) stock rose 12.01% (As on November 19, 11:45:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. The comparable store sales down 3% on top of a robust 14% gain for the same period in 2021. Operating margin for the period was 9.8% versus 11.4% last year, reflecting the deleveraging effect from the comparable sales decline as well as pressure from higher markdowns and unfavorable timing of packaway-related costs.
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) reiterated is outlook
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stock rose 0.38% (As on November 16, 11:08:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported sales and profit that exceeded expectations as a backlog of home improvement projects that piled up during the pandemic continue to drive growth. Comparable sales at the largest U.S. home improvement chain rose 4.3% in the third quarter, compared with estimates of a 3.1% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The average customer ticket was about $89 in the third quarter, almost 9% higher than a year earlier. Big-ticket comp transactions, or those over $1,000, were up 10.1 percent compared to the third quarter of last year. At the same time, transactions declined 4.3%. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $4.3 billion, compared with net earnings of $4.1 billion, in the same period of fiscal 2021, representing an 8.2 percent increase. During the third quarter, both Pro and DIY sales growth were positive with Pro outpacing DIY.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) beats topline expectations
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 0.082% (As on November 17, 11:27:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat expectations for third-quarter revenue, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51% from a year ago. Nvidia’s gaming business, a segment that once drove its revenue, was hit by weak consumer demand.
EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
