Nashville, TN

Titans Coach Charged With DUI Hours After Win Over Packers

By Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was charged with drunk driving just hours after a 27-17 road win against the Green Bay Packers. Downing’s arrest, which was first reported by the Titan Insider website, occurred in Williamson County around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a statement from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. After observing McCormick’s vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed,” the trooper “conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing,” the statement says. “The trooper observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle. Mr. Downing was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.” Downing was released from the Franklin, Tennessee, jail shortly before 7 a.m. In addition to the criminal charge, Downing is subject to a possible three-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Read it at Titan Insider

New York City, NY
