Car stolen, driven into Martin Road Lake on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a stolen car that was reportedly driven into a lake in north Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to the apartments located in the 1600 block of Dale around 6:14 a.m. Friday. Officers were told that an SUV had been allegedly stolen and driven into Martin Road Lake.

Officials said in the release that the suspect was not located. The incident continues to be investigated by the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit.