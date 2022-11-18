ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Car stolen, driven into Martin Road Lake on Friday

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzrWv_0jFtVVBQ00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a stolen car that was reportedly driven into a lake in north Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to the apartments located in the 1600 block of Dale around 6:14 a.m. Friday. Officers were told that an SUV had been allegedly stolen and driven into Martin Road Lake.

Officials said in the release that the suspect was not located. The incident continues to be investigated by the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo firefighter injured battling early morning house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo firefighter was injured battling an early morning house fire. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at 3113 N. Cleveland Street, they found a fire in the attic and flames coming out of the easement. Firefighters forced their way into...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Elderly woman burned in 1 of 5 fires over weekend in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly woman was flown to a burn center in Lubbock after a flash fire occurred while she was cooking on Saturday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department said that was one of five fires it responded to over the weekend. AFD said it responded to...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff’s Office gives livestock service reminder

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released a reminder for the community about its duties and services related to livestock, including assisting with horses, donkeys, sheep, goats, emus, and cattle when they manage to get out. The sheriff’s office detailed that its personnel are able to handle calls for related livestock […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Homicide: Man shot, killed at Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night at the Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo. Police said the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. The victim is 24-years-old. His name has not been released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the deadly...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Camelot Inn Homicide

Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Murder

Amarillo Police are looking into a homicide from Tuesday night. They were called out to a home on North Highland Street and Northeast 16th Avenue and found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. At this time, police have not made an arrest, and they are still investigating. For any information, please...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man found dead in 'apparent homicide' at northeast Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating after finding a man dead Tuesday night at an Amarillo home. Around 9:18 p.m., police said they went to the 1600 block of north Highland Street on a report of a man found dead. There, they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

CBT Barrel Racing set to host holiday tradeshow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau, CBT Barrel Racing is set to kick off its 18th annual Christmas Cash Barrel Race with its holiday tradeshow this month at the Amarillo National Center. “Cowgirl Christmas,” is set for Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 and will showcase […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy