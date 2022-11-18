Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakercountry.com
Theresa Wallen, age 64, of Russell Springs
Theresa Wallen, age 64, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was born on Tuesday, November 04, 1958, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the daughter of:. Mother – Mary Florence Godby Stephens, who has preceded her in death. Father – Doyle...
lakercountry.com
Shelby Andrew Coffey, age 74, of Jamestown
Shelby Andrew Coffey, age 74, of Jamestown, KY passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was born on Thursday, November 1, 1948, in Glasgow, KY. Mother – Dorothy Rabon Alexander, who has preceded him in death. Father – Liston Coffey, who has preceded him in...
lakercountry.com
David Ray Hawkins, age 46, of Hodgenville
David Ray Hawkins, of Hodgenville, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. He was 46 years of age. Born September 18, 1976, in Monticello, he was a son of the late Joyce Hawkins Back. David was a former pet groomer. He was truly a people person and loved his family. David enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or camping at the Rockhouse.
lakercountry.com
Hospital board meets this afternoon
The Russell County Hospital Board of Directors meets this afternoon for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting is at 4 p.m. in the conference room at Duo Broadband in Jamestown. We’ll have details from the meeting this week on local news.
lakercountry.com
4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
lakercountry.com
Council, event organizer clash over Lake Rattle and Roll
Thursday night’s meeting of the Jamestown City Council got off to a contentious start as Jeff Recker, a local business owner and co-organizer of the Lake Rattle and Roll event that took place in May, appeared before the council to give a report about the event and discuss remaining funds from the event.
lakercountry.com
Russell County dispatcher graduates from academy
A Russell County 911 dispatcher has graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy. Mason Grant Loy of Columbia was one of 21 members of Class 146 to graduate from the academy, which trains dispatchers in areas such as roles and responsibilities, phone and radio procedures, crime databases, and more. Loy...
lakercountry.com
RCMS Basketball sweeps Casey County
The Russell County Middle School Basketball teams swept Casey County at home yesterday. The 6th grade picked up a 33-3 win, while 7th grade won 30-25. The 8th grade team capped off the night with a 53-18 victory. The middle school Lakers are back at home next Monday to host...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested on multiple charges Saturday
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on multiple charges Saturday evening by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 45-year-old Jacqueline Fox was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, and assault fourth degree — domestic violence. Fox was arrested by...
lakercountry.com
Lady Laker Bowling defeats Barren County, Lakers fall to Trojans
The Russell County High School bowling teams were in action at home yesterday. The Lady Lakers were once again on a good roll as they defeated the Lady Trojans 5 games to 2. High scores for the girls were Autumn Huckelby at 204 and Summer Aaron at 180. The Laker...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested Monday morning on meth and other charges, according to jail records. Russell B. Miller, age 39, was arrested by Deputy Dustin Bunch on charges of first degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and third degree criminal trespassing.
lakercountry.com
Somerset mayor running for governor
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck filed as a candidate for the 2023 governor’s race on Monday afternoon. A Republican, Keck, who is 37 years old, joins an already crowded field of GOP contenders. It had been speculated for some time that Keck would run for the state’s highest office.
lakercountry.com
Russell, surrounding counties continue to have low level of COVID spread
Russell County and the entire Lake Cumberland district continue to be in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. A total of 10 Kentucky counties are in the yellow, or medium level of spread and there...
lakercountry.com
School district sees anticipated attendance dip before Thanksgiving break
As several Kentucky school districts have canceled classes this week due to illness, Russell County school attendance numbers were at 88.8 percent on Monday, according to Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford. Salem Elementary was at 81 percent, Jamestown Elementary was at 85.8 percent, Russell County Middle School was at...
lakercountry.com
Albany man sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth
An Albany man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison last week, according to Z93 Radio in Monticello. Jeremy Lynch, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in July. In 2019, a hotel room occupied by Lynch was searched by...
lakercountry.com
Somerset Independent Schools closed this week due to illness
A neighboring school district is shutting down classes this week due to illness. According to a statement released by the school district, Somerset Independent Schools will be closed this week due to students and staff being out due to illness. The school district will technically be closed Monday through Wednesday,...
lakercountry.com
School board moves forward with new middle school project
The Russell County Board of Education moved forward with the construction of a new middle school, which will consist of a significant addition to the current auditorium/natatorium complex. Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford spoke to WJRS News about what the board did Monday night to move forward with the...
Comments / 0