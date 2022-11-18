Read full article on original website
News 12
Rally to change New York state prison system held by incarceration advocates, former inmates
Incarceration advocates, former inmates and the friends and family of current inmates rallied outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office in Manhattan on Monday, calling for changes to the state’s prison system. Ralliers are demanding changes to the prison system to further protect basic human rights that they are saying...
News 12
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says it will not file charges in the case of an Italian student who died at a Thornwood boarding school, according to the Mount Pleasant police chief. As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy...
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
News 12
Manalapan student shares story of growing up with PTSD, fight to bring service dog to school
A Manalapan student is fighting to bring his service dog to school after he was diagnosed with symptoms of PTSD. Justin Forman, who suffered physical and emotional abuse when he was growing up, was gifted his service dog "Dreyfus" thanks to the generosity of his family's synagogue. Unfortunately Dreyfus has...
Fmr. New Jersey senate president's chief of staff pleads guilty to tax evasion, wire fraud
The former chief of staff to the New Jersey senate president has entered guilty pleas in a case where he allegedly collaborated with a man who was separately implicated in a murder-for-hire plot.
Officials: NJ man dies after crashing SUV into Apple store in Massachusetts
The crash happened on Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts. Kevin Bradley, 65, was killed and 16 others were injured. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.
New York issues first licenses for legal marijuana dispensaries
The licenses approved by the state's Cannabis Control Board were the first of 175 the state plans to issue, with many in the first round reserved for applicants with past convictions for marijuana offenses.
News 12
Police stop moving car after driver passes out behind the wheel
Several South Brunswick police officers are being praised for their quick actions to avert a tragedy. Officers Justin Samuels, Gagan Chopra, Christine Harris and Sgt. William Merkler were able to chase down an unconscious driver in a moving car Saturday night. The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Route...
Police: Man faces DWI charges after crash sparks small fire in Hillcrest
Town of Ramapo police say they responded to a fire on North Main Street and found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.
Very cold, gusty in New Jersey on Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the coldest air of the season is on the way. It will be very cold and breezy as we wrap up the weekend and kick off the new workweek.
