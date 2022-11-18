NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold and quiet. High clouds are moving into western New Mexico and will spread across the state today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be similar to Monday, with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Westerly wind flow and downslope warming will help temperatures climb on Wednesday. However, the next storm will bring colder temperatures and snow on Thursday and Friday.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO