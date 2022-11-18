Read full article on original website
Related
South American company visits New Mexico brine well
According to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, the brine well was used from 1978 to 2008.
KRQE News 13
Warmer weather ahead for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After bitterly cold air across the state last week, this week will be a lot more seasonable for New Mexico. Weak, westerly upper level winds return to the state today. Westerlies bring drier and calmer conditions through most of this week. Temperatures will be significantly...
Check the list: Missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades. The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Hall of Fame recognizes New Mexico Musicians at upcoming award show
The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame was established to recognize the contributions of those who have had a significant impact on the evolution, development, and perpetuation of New Mexico music. Each year since 2003, a select few are inducted into the hall of fame, and this year’s ceremony is right around the corner.
KRQE News 13
Quiet weather, but Thanksgiving storm brings snow chances
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold and quiet. High clouds are moving into western New Mexico and will spread across the state today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be similar to Monday, with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Westerly wind flow and downslope warming will help temperatures climb on Wednesday. However, the next storm will bring colder temperatures and snow on Thursday and Friday.
Final New Mexico county certifies midterm election results
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s most populous county on Monday certified the results from the recent midterm elections, marking the state’s last county to do so ahead of next week’s statewide certification. Bernalillo County commissioners voted during a quick meeting at which they praised the work of the county clerk and her election staff. […]
New Mexico pediatrician gives advice on dealing with COVID, flu, RSV triple-threat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in roughly two years, New Mexico is dealing with a wave of pediatric illnesses that are packing children’s hospital units in the Albuquerque metro area. The statewide surge is being called a “triple-threat” by state health leaders, who say RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are among the most […]
KRQE News 13
Much More Seasonable Week Ahead
New Mexico will no longer feel like it’s winter when you step outside (like last week), with high temperatures warming through the middle parts of the work week. Calm, westerly, upper level winds will return to the state today. This will bring in much drier and calmer conditions across the state through mid-week.
Millions awarded to New Mexico groups for housing assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forty-one organizations throughout the state will receive funds for housing assistance. The Department of Finance and Administration has awarded $20 million to projects that focus on housing stability, such as landlord-tenant mediation, counseling, legal services, and eviction prevention. The grants are from the New Mexico Home Runs, formerly known as the Emergency […]
Housing for human trafficking survivors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Human trafficking survivors across New Mexico could soon have a new safe house. Officials with the New Mexico Dream Center are calling the project, “Lighthouse.” It will provide residential housing for minors who have survived human trafficking. The Dream Center already provides after care for people who have escaped trafficking. However, the referrals […]
High school football Saturday highlights – Week 14
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The semi-finals for classes 3A-6A have come to a close. Here is a look at how teams advanced to the championship round. Second ranked La Cueva traveled to the Field of Dreams for a rematch against third ranked Centennial. When the two squads met in the regular season, La Cueva came out […]
Comments / 0