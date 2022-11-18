CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open Saturday, December 3 for the winter season. According to market organizers, the indoor farmers market will be located at the University Mall in Carbondale in the theater wing. It’s open every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 25, except for December 24 and December 31 for holidays.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO