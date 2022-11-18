Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
wfcnnews.com
Candy Cane Lane to open Saturday in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT - A Christmas tradition in Franklin County will be opening to the public this weekend. Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort will officially be opening for the holiday season on Black Friday with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The display is located at the Frankfort Community Park,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 19th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to a residence. Darrell Hough of East 6th was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for alleged domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of...
wfcnnews.com
West Frankfort Moose Lodge closes its doors
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A popular event venue and restaurant / bar in West Frankfort has closed its doors to the public. The West Frankfort Moose Lodge, located on Main Street in West Frankfort, closed yesterday, forcing some upcoming events to be cancelled. According to staff, they were "unceremoniously" notified of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, November 20th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 59-year-old Lebanon man for felony retail theft at the Salem Walmart store. Michael Lyday was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 21-year-old Deiaja Lowe of North Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for driving on a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Jeep destroyed by fire on I-57 at Marion-Jefferson County line
The Kell Fire Department reports a 2014 Jeep Patriot that had just left the repair shop was destroyed in a fire on northbound I-57 at the Marion-Jefferson County Line early Friday night. Chief Lonnie McDaneld says the fire in the vehicle owned by Angelica Bickers is believed to be mechanical...
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
KFVS12
Carbondale Community Farmers Market opens Dec. 3 for winter season
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open Saturday, December 3 for the winter season. According to market organizers, the indoor farmers market will be located at the University Mall in Carbondale in the theater wing. It’s open every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 25, except for December 24 and December 31 for holidays.
KFVS12
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
wfcnnews.com
21 children adopted Friday in Marion during "National Adoption Day"
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Around 20 children were adopted on Friday in Williamson County during National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse, and included the adoptions of 21 children and one adult, according to presiding judge Amanda Gott. "I always say that adoptions are the best...
kbsi23.com
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
KFVS12
National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen children in southern Illinois have new families. They were all adopted in Marion in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program
PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 7.5 years for unlawful use of weapons by a felon
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 7.5 years for an unlawful use of weapons by a felon charge. Tyree McQueen-Johnson, 31, of Carbondale was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jackson County to the charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
wsiu.org
A Union County man is convicted of grooming and other charges
A Union County man has been convicted of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child. The Union County State’s Attorney reports 51-year-old Billy Tellor of Dongola was charged with using the internet to contact a child via an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child.
KFVS12
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
southernillinoisnow.com
Woodlawn man found guilty of murder and other charges
A Jefferson County Jury deliberated just over two hours before finding a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of three counts of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and being an armed habitual criminal. Jaquez Gardner faced the charges in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Jamarco Foulks on the Corner...
