Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in Week 11, but behind Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but will reportedly play behind teammate Tony Pollard, Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. According to Pelissero, the plan this week is for Tony Pollard to operate as the primary back...
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 12
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 12 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
David Andrews returns to practice, will reportedly attempt to play through injury
The Patriots' offensive lineman is dealing with a thigh injury. Patriots center David Andrews returned to practice on Tuesday. The veteran offensive lineman suffered a thigh injury during Sunday’s game against the Jets. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that the injury might be bad enough to end Andrews’ season.
Monday Night Football Betting: Can Colt McCoy Help Arizona Cover the Spread in Mexico City?
This week’s finale takes us to Arizona for a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. The big news of the day (though not very surprising) is that the Cardinals’ starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, will miss tonight’s game and could be out through the team’s week 13 bye.
Rams waive running back Darrell Henderson on Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have waived running back Darrell Henderson Tuesday. After a logging a season-low 6% offensive snap percentage in Week 11, Henderson has been let go by the Rams. Expect Cam Akers and Kyren Williams to see more work in Los Angeles' backfield going forward. On 70 rush...
Sunday Night Football Betting: Will the Chiefs Cover as Road Favorites Against the Chargers?
To conclude Sunday in Week 11, the Los Angeles Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs as 5.5-point home underdogs, per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is a hefty 52.5 points, so we should see some scoring. And while the Chiefs are favored, it's expected to be a touchdown game, which means it can go either way.
Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Week 12
No matter how your fantasy football teams have started out, there's still time to improve. You can study the waiver wire and make the right start-or-sit choices, but the trade market could be the route you need to take. In a game full of uncertainty, one thing is certain: it's...
College Football Betting Guide: Friday 11/25/22
As usual, the Friday after Thanksgiving has a slate that would put some Saturdays to shame. We've got rivalry games throughout the weekend, but that includes three with pretty significant conference title implications, and our model actually loves a few angles when betting on those contests. We need shopping money...
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 11 Monday Night (49ers at Cardinals)
The San Francisco 49ers come into Monday's contest as 9.5-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. The spread has continued to rise in the 49ers' favor with Colt McCoy ($14,000) expected to start at quarterback for the Cardinals tonight. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots...
Covering the Spread: College Football Week 13 Preview and Early World Cup Takeaways
Thanksgiving week is loaded with massive college football games and the early stages of the World Cup. Where can we find betting value for both at FanDuel Sportsbook? The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to discuss each, outlining what his numbers are saying about Michigan versus Ohio State and other key Week 13 matchups plus his biggest takeaways from the opening few matches of the World Cup.
Chargers' Mike Williams aggravates high ankle sprain, uncertain for Week 12
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams aggravated his high ankle sprain in Week 11's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams high ankle sprain forced him to exit Week 11's loss early, but it is not considered to be serious, according to Brandon Staley. The Chargers will know more about his availability for Week 12 and beyond in the coming days. Stay tuned. If Williams misses more time, Josh Palmer could continue to see increased targets.
Rams' Matthew Stafford headed to locker room in Week 11; Bryce Perkins warming up
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was taken to the locker room in Sunday's Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford took a big hit on a sack on a long third down, and was quickly brought to the medical tent for evaluation. Following his evaluation, the team brought the veteran to the locker room and began warming his backup up to take his place. We don't know Stafford's status, but after missing Week 10 with a concussion, it seems unlikely that he returns for this game.
Mike Williams (ankle) questionable to return for Chargers in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chargers. Williams was already banged up coming into the day, as he missed time with an ankle injury before ultimately being cleared to suit up in the divisional matchup. Now, his absence will once again leave more opportunity for Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Michael Bandy.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 11/22/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) questionable for Sunday's contest versus Warriors
Houston's Alperen Sengun (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Sengun's status is currently in limbo due to right groin soreness. Expect Usman Garuba to see an uptick in minutes on Sunday if Sengun is ruled out. Sengun's current projection includes 15.1 points, 8.7...
