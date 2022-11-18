ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

Juan & Maria’s, 4 others, to come to Marketplace Mall

By Dan Gross
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Juan & Maria’s, a popular empanada shop that is best known as a staple in the Rochester Public Market, are joining four other tenants at Marketplace Mall. The Henrietta mall made the announcement in a press release Friday.

Alongside ZOKE, Floor and Décor, and Pita Chik are slated to open in the shopping center in 2023, and Markertplace Senior Apartments are slated to open in 2024, according to Marketplace Mall. Development on URMC Orthopaedic and Physical Performance Center continues as well.

Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family

In August, Juan & Maria’s has now been passed on to a new generation, their son Benjamin Contreras and his wife, Melissa, who has plans to preserve their famously delicious empanadas.

Marketplace Mall says that the vision for the space is make the mall into a mixed-used complex “with retail, medical, entertainment, housewares, dining, services, and even lodging.”

“We are thrilled to welcome five new businesses to The Marketplace Mall – and we appreciate all the support we have received from the community throughout the last few years! This is a major step for The Marketplace Mall; we look forward to the future and our continued growth,” said The Marketplace Mall General Manager, Mike Surtel in a statement.

More on the tenants:

ZOKE

Locally owned bar and grill, ZOKE, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023. Occupying 5,163 square feet of restaurant space at the East Entrance next to Bath & Body Works and the current UR Orthopaedic project, ZOKE plans have an ever-changing menu. This is local restaurateur William Burke-Mattis’ second endeavor, he also owns and manages Side Bar.

Pita Chik

Pita Chik is locally owned and operated; this is their second location, their first is scheduled to open in Eastview Mall. The 605 square foot Pita Chik will add a fast casual, farm fresh, Mediterranean option to the Marketplace guest.

Floor and Décor

Big box retailer Floor and Décor will demo the majority of the former Macy’s site and begin their construction of the new store in early 2023; they are slated to open in fall 2023. Floor and Décor is a favorite amongst DIY-ers and features a huge selection of affordable flooring, tile, fixtures, and decorative accents to complete any home renovation. Floor and Décor has already begun their journey including site surveys, permits, and building plans. As the mall shifts focus and begins reigniting more of the property, Floor and Décor will spark both new and continued growth of the property.

Marketplace Senior Apartments

On the southwest corner of the property, out-parcel Marketplace Senior Apartments will begin construction as early as December 2022. Developed by Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, Ltd., this new fifty-five plus residential community will offer local seniors 150 new housing units, one of the largest new housing development projects from RCG to date. The apartments are projected to be completed in the Spring of 2024.

