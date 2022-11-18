ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Admits Illegally Possessing Handgun, Prosecutor Says

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c56jq_0jFtTf8E00
John Stevens Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 19-year-old man from South Jersey admitted to possessing a firearm, authorities said.

John Stevens, of Ventnor, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing the unloaded weapon on Feb. 17, 2021, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On that date, New Jersey State Police responded to a “Be on the Look Out” in reference to an anonymous 911 caller advising someone in a vehicle brandished a handgun on the Atlantic City Expressway, the prosecutor said.

The vehicle was spotted on the Expressway by Troopers and observed failing to maintain its lane. A high-risk motor vehicle stop was conducted.

The female driver was ordered out of the vehicle, detained, and frisked for weapons. The rear-seat passenger, Stevens, was ordered out next, detained and frisked for weapons. An unloaded handgun was located on Stevens, the prosecutor said.

While clearing the vehicle, a vacuum-sealed bag containing over one pound of marijuana was located in plain view on the floor behind the front passenger seat, the prosecutor said. Stevens claimed ownership of the marijuana. Stevens did not have a permit to carry the handgun.

Stevens is expected to receive a sentence of three and one-half years in New Jersey state prison without parole when he is sentenced on Jan. 26, 2023.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Armed Ex-Con Who Spent Nearly 5 Years In Prison Busted After Chase, Crash: Saddle Brook PD

An ex-con who sped from a Saddle Brook police stop crashed his vehicle into four parked cars in Lodi, then tossed a stolen gun as he tried to run, authorities said. Officer Marco Torres tried to stop Terrence Kelley, 40, of Paterson for an unspecified violation on eastbound Route 46 near Westminster Place around noon Sunday, Nov. 13, Capt. John A. Zotollo Jr. said.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Daily Voice

3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police

More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced. Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Set Victim On Fire: Prosecutor

A 21-year-old man from Atlantic County has been indicted on multiple charges including selling cocaine and setting a victim on fire, authorities said. Deshoin Rowell, 21, of Northfield, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to three separate indictments charging him with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Man With Gold Gun, Gold Cadillac Apprehended For Armed Robbery Of Maryland Apple Store

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of an Apple Store in Montgomery County, authorities say. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 after investigators connected him to the October robbery. Police arrested Jones while he was driving a gold Cadillac that matched the description of one seen leaving the crime scene, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

$1M In Cash, $2M In Luxury Cars, 200 Catalytic Converter Pallets Seized In Federal NJ Bust

A Homeland Security investigation netted eight area arrests, including six in Newark, as part of a nationwide takedown of a large catalytic converter and stolen car ring. HSI and FBI agents seized more than 200 pallets of catalytic converters, $2 million in exotic cars, $1 million in cash and 29 ounces of gold bars, jewelry and high-value handbags as part of the operation.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Drug Dealers Busted Attempting To Flush Weed During Search And Seizure In Lexington Park

Two Maryland men are facing drug and weapon charges following a bust by sheriff’s deputies in St. Mary’s County, officials announced. Juwan Deontre Ford, 19, and James Sylvester Ford, Jr., 21, both of Lexington Park have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into alleged drug deals throughout the region, according to a spokesperson with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

450 Pounds Of Pot Seized; South Jersey Couple Sold Marijuana Illegally From Storefront: Police

A pair of South Jersey residents were charged with illegally selling marijuana from a storefront, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Evesham Township Police Department Investigative Bureau, with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, executed simultaneous search warrants at the 900 block of South Route 73 in Evesham and the 100 block of Cookstown New Egypt Road in Cookstown, police said.
COOKSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With 'Upskirting' Women At Jersey Shore ShopRite

A Jersey Shore man has been criminally charged with taking “upskirting” photos of at least two women in a supermarket, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank was charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, eluding and resisting arrest, according is Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Learns Sentence For Fleeing Police

A 33-year-old man from Atlantic County was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for fleeing police, authorities said. Charleston Carter, of Clementon, was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 18 for third-degree eluding police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. On Nov. 23,...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Mall Gunman Who Fired Shots While Fixing His Pants Arrested After Lengthy Investigation

Police have identified the man accused of accidentally firing shots in the food court area of the Arundel Mills Mall while adjusting his pants, authorities say. Witnesses say the suspect, identified as Brandon Maurice Carroll, 26, appeared to have been adjusting his pants when the firearm he had been concealing went off into the floor of the food court area of the mall around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

LI Drug Dealer Sentenced In Overdose Of Man Who Died Attending Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

A Long Island drug dealer will spend more than a decade behind bars after admitting that he sold dangerous drugs to a West Babylon man who later died from overdose. Vito Frabizio, age 33, of Deer Park, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Suffolk County Court Friday, Nov. 18, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
WEST BABYLON, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
409K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy