South Jersey Man Admits Illegally Possessing Handgun, Prosecutor Says

John Stevens Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 19-year-old man from South Jersey admitted to possessing a firearm, authorities said.

John Stevens, of Ventnor, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing the unloaded weapon on Feb. 17, 2021, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On that date, New Jersey State Police responded to a “Be on the Look Out” in reference to an anonymous 911 caller advising someone in a vehicle brandished a handgun on the Atlantic City Expressway, the prosecutor said.

The vehicle was spotted on the Expressway by Troopers and observed failing to maintain its lane. A high-risk motor vehicle stop was conducted.

The female driver was ordered out of the vehicle, detained, and frisked for weapons. The rear-seat passenger, Stevens, was ordered out next, detained and frisked for weapons. An unloaded handgun was located on Stevens, the prosecutor said.

While clearing the vehicle, a vacuum-sealed bag containing over one pound of marijuana was located in plain view on the floor behind the front passenger seat, the prosecutor said. Stevens claimed ownership of the marijuana. Stevens did not have a permit to carry the handgun.

Stevens is expected to receive a sentence of three and one-half years in New Jersey state prison without parole when he is sentenced on Jan. 26, 2023.

