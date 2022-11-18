ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students

No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
Jennifer Dorow, the judge who presided over the Waukesha parade trial, considers a run for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow is considering a campaign for the Wisconsin Supreme Court after presiding over one of the most high-profile trials in state history, sentencing a man to hundreds of years in prison for killing six people and injuring scores more as he drove through a Christmas parade last year.
