Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
shepherdexpress.com
Team Bryce Hosts Saturday Concert and Releases Holiday Album
This time of year, it becomes clear that a team needs the leadership of a good quarterback for success. Back in 2015 Kevin Tock founded Team Bryce (teambryce.foundation/events/season-for-a-smile), the foundation dedicated to “facilitate improving the lives of children with special needs and their families by helping them achieve their full potential through participation in sports and other activities.”
shepherdexpress.com
At Theatre Gigante: One Actor, One Character
There’s one man on the stage. He has brought a bag with him. There’s a stick protruding from the bag. He’s trying to introduce himself, but he’s not doing a terribly good job. It’s actor Michael Stebbins. He’s a very sharp and clever performer who is playing someone who is having great difficulty communicating with a roomful of strangers. The audience is allowed something like an hour with the man as Theatre Gigante presents playwright Will Eno’s one-man show, Title and Deed.
shepherdexpress.com
Action and Drama in MU’s ‘The Wolves’
Sarah DeLappe’s all-woman soccer drama The Wolves comes to life onstage at Marquette University. Director Samantha Martinson cleverly uses a cozy space at the Helfaer Theatre to animate a refreshingly organic ensemble drama. The play takes place in moments before games as a group of high school girls warm-up and practice. DeLappe’s intricate interplay of overlapping dialogue ricochets across the stage as a diverse group of students deal with all of the drama of life on the precipice of adulthood.
shepherdexpress.com
Four Men and a Suicide
Dialogue between strangers is much easier now than it’s ever been. This doesn’t necessarily mean meaningful communication between people of opposing viewpoints is any more likely. Marquette University Theatre explores this in a well-executed production of playwright Michael Perlman’s From White Plains. A well-modulated Jack McMahon plays a guy named Ethan who unwittingly gets mentioned in an acceptance speech at the Oscars. Ethan’s actions years ago as a high school bully are sited in the speech as a motivating factor in the suicide of a gay man that inspired the award-winning movie. Carlos Alba delivers a stern passion to the stage in the role of the Academy Award-winning indie filmmaker Dennis Sullivan. When. Ethan is moved to respond to the speech online, that response goes viral, thus launching a contentious internet feud between the two men.
shepherdexpress.com
Heidi Wagner Highlights Racine LGBTQ Culture
Racine has had a resurgence of art and galleries in this past decade with the popularity of the Racine Art Museum and the numerous murals that adorn the walls uptown. There’s also a burgeoning photography scene where people like Rene Amado and Heidi Wagner make their marks with exhibitions that highlight the unique cultures of Racine County.
shepherdexpress.com
Exhibits, Workshops and More at Riverwest’s Yours Truly
Yours Truly is a community art space and ceramics studio located in the heart of Riverwest at 833 E. Center Street. Founded in 2017 by Basha Harris, Ethan Kastner and Meg Zimont, the studio’s goal is to create accessible, enjoyable artistic experiences through exhibitions, sales, events, workshops and more. The studio is now co-owned by Danielle Burrows, Taylor Bucki and Kelsey Parks.
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 852 New Cases, No Deaths
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 852 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 720 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 1,666 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,138 cases per day. In 2020, 6,143 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 6,319 cases per day.
