Read full article on original website
Related
Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) Operating Income Increases
Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) stock rose 5.38% (As on November 22, 12:56:04 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Operating income was a record $1.8 billion, up 68%, representing 7.1% of revenue, and non-GAAP operating income was a record $2.4 billion, up 22%, representing 9.6% of revenue. Net income from continuing operations was $241 million, and non-GAAP net income was $1.7 billion. Dell Technologies ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $39 billion and deferred revenue of $27.1 billion. Recurring revenue for the third quarter was approximately $5.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year. Cash and investments were $6.5 billion, and $847 million was returned to shareholders in the third quarter through share repurchases and dividends.
Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) stock surges 20.04% (As on November 17, 11:29:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 driven primarily by a better merchandise margin rate and favorability in SG&A expenses. The company’s Men’s business continued to significantly outpace the shop with the launch of Leather & Brandy and Coffee & Whiskey, which exceeded the expectations. Body Care outpaced the shop in the third quarter. Fine fragrance mists had a strong quarter that was bolstered by the new fragrance, Fall in Bloom, that met the customer mindset during this time of year. Home Fragrance performance was in line with the shop driven by strength in Wallflowers. Soaps performed well, outpacing the shop, as the company continues to expand the new formulation that is made without parabens, sulfates or dyes. The relaunch of Gel Soap has been performing well. The company has recently launched a test of MOXY products online and in 11 stores. This new line includes face and hair care products and dietary supplements designed to help customers reach their skin, hair and wellness goals from the inside out.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) misses Wall Street’s expectations
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) stock plunges 17.59% (As on November 16, 11:10:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third-quarter results that missed Wall Street’s estimates, while the automotive aftermarket parts provider lowered its full-year profit outlook on foreign exchange headwinds. Adjusted operating income decreased 5.8% to $258.0 million. Adjusted operating income margin was 9.8% of Net sales compared with 10.4% of Net sales. Net cash provided by operating activities was $483.1 million through the third quarter of 2022 versus $924.9 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower Net income and working capital. Free cash flow through the third quarter of 2022 was $149.5 million compared with $734.0 million in the same period of the prior year.
Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) topline grows 9%
Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stock rose 0.94% (As on November 16, 11:07:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company WMT beats third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates as Americans across income levels bought the company’s low-priced groceries. Walmart posted a net loss of $1.8 billion, down from a profit of $3.11 billion, a year earlier. The company has recorded a charge of nearly $3.33 billion, or $1.05 a share, as part of opioid-related legal charges. It announced a nationwide settlement of $3.1 billion to resolve lawsuits and potential lawsuits by state, local and tribal governments. As online sales grow, Walmart’s ad business has grown, too. Its global advertising business grew more than 30% year over year, led by gains in the U.S. In the third quarter, Walmart had the highest ad spend all year for sponsored search, a type of ad that suggests products as people browse online. The company lifted its annual sales and profit forecast as demand for groceries holds up despite higher prices, while discounts on clothing and electronics helped it cut back excess inventories ahead of the busy holiday season. Amid persistent inflation, investors have been nervously eyeing how consumer spending pans out during the crucial holiday season, when retailers make more than a third of their annual profits.
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Margin Falls
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock rose 0.51% (As on November 19, 11:44:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The company has supply chain limited across a number of key product lines and the backlog grew in Q4. The biggest supply constraints are in the metal deposition business, where customer demand is very strong. This is the largest business unit and where the company have highly differentiated solutions for advanced foundry-logic and DRAM. The market for these products, which enable next-generation wiring, is expanding considerably. In addition to supply shortages, the company is also navigating a difficult geopolitical environment as reflected in the new export control regulations enacted by the U.S. government on October 7. These new rules are complex and cover a broad range of semiconductor technology that includes wafer fabrication equipment and related parts and services. The company has taken all the necessary actions to comply with these new rules, including suspending shipments and support where required.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) topline grows 3%
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) stock fell 4.61% (As on November 19, 11:43:52 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue as COVID-19 curbs and a worsening economic outlook stifled consumer spending. Retail spending in China has sagged this year alongside the government’s strict zero-COVID policies that have led to frequent snap lockdowns and hurt economic activity. The company has also yet to fully recover from a regulatory crackdown on the tech sector that has curtailed growth opportunities. Non-GAAP net income was RMB33,820 million (US$4,754 million), an increase of 19% year-over-year. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB47,112 million (US$6,623 million), an increase of 31% compared to RMB35,830 million in the same quarter of 2021. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was RMB35,709 million (US$5,020 million), an increase of 61% compared to RMB22,239 million in the same quarter of 2021.
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts EBITDA Loss
Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) stock fell 8.99% (As on November 16, 11:07:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Aerospace sales were up $16.4 million, or 17.1%, while Test System sales increased $3.2 million. Consolidated net loss was $14.9 million, compared with net loss of $7.2 million in the prior year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased to a loss of $0.8 million, or 0.6% of consolidated sales, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million, or 2.5% of consolidated sales, in the prior-year period. Bookings were $184.2 million in the quarter resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.40:1. Backlog at the end of the quarter reached another record of $547.1 million for the fourth consecutive quarter. Cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $2.6 million and capital expenditures in the quarter were $1.8 million. Net debt was up to $156.4 million, compared with $133.2 million at the end of 2021. As of November 11, 2022, the Company had approximately $8.0 million in cash and $25.0 million of total liquidity.
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) EBITDA increases
Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX) stock rose 6.53% (As on November 16, 11:09:31 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Revenue related to the BPO 2.0 clients won since fiscal year 2016 grew 44.3% compared to the prior year quarter and now represents 76% of the quarterly revenue. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased to $6.4 million, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year quarter Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin increased to 5.0%, compared to 0.8% in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $18.2 million, compared to $11.5 million in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.3%, compared to 10.6% in the prior year quarter. Cash flow from operations increased to $8.8 million, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to stronger operating results partially offset by an increased use of working capital. Capex was $3.6 million compared to $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the first quarter increased to $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were $42.9 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $56.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $48.8 million and availability on the revolving credit facilities of $50.5 million as of June 30, 2022. Total borrowings were $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to total borrowings of $15.0 million as of June 30, 2022. DSOs were 59 days in the first quarter, down 4 days compared to prior year, and up 4 days sequentially.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Topline Rises
America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) stock fell 6.09% (As on November 17, 11:30:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 has reported 24% increase in the revenues to $352 million, including a 30% increase in interest income to $48 million, compared to the prior year quarter. The average sales price increased 13% and unit sales volume increased 7%. The sales volume productivity of 34.4 units sold per dealership per month for the quarter was up 5% compared to the prior year quarter and up 2% sequentially. The company has ended the quarter with more than 98,600 customers, nearly 6% more than at this time last year. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables were 5.8% for the quarter, above the five-year average of 5.6% and below the ten-year average of 6.3%. The company is adjusting retail vehicle and service contract prices to offset inflationary pressures while being mindful of affordability challenges. As both capital costs and credit losses have risen, the competitors’ offerings have tightened, and the company is seeing competitors close their doors.
Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Profit Falls
Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, stock fell 10.97% (As on November 16, 11:06:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. Net income was $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease from $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $41.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $40.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Fleet utilization was 84.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase from 84.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Debt was reduced by $36.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash standing at $157.1 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company has agreed to sell its oldest vessel, Navigator Magellan, a 1998-built 22,000 cbm LPG carrier to a third party for $12.7 million. The sale is expected to be completed later this month. On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a 60/40 joint venture agreement with Greater Bay Gas Co. Ltd. with the intention to acquire a total of five ethylene capable liquefied carriers, made up of two 17,000 cbm, 2018-built and three 22,000 cbm, 2019-built vessels over the next twelve months for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $233.0 million.
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) lowers guidance
Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) stock fell 6.61% (As on November 16, 11:08:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $358 million. That’s compared to the $166 million loss in the same period last year. After adjusting for US$77.4 million of severance and early lease termination related costs for the quarter, adjusted EBITDA improved by 44.7% quarter-on-quarter. E-commerce and financial services units saw higher EBITDA year-on-year for the third quarter ending September, but was offset by a disappointing gaming sales performance. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Shopee was $495.7 million, improving by 27.5% year-on-year. EBITDA loss of its digital financial services unit, which includes Shopee Pay and its buy now, pay later service SPayLater, narrowed to $67.7 million, improving by 57.4% compared to a year ago, “predominantly driven by more targeted sales and marketing spending for the mobile wallet business.” Meanwhile, its gaming arm Garena saw adjusted EBITDA drop about 60% year-on-year to $289.9 million for the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was US$7.3 billion, representing a net change of US$(485.1) million from June 30, 2022.
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Mixed Results
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), a global leader in online vehicle auctions, stock fell 0.064% (As on November 17, 11:28:59 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23 as it absorbed higher costs following Hurricane Ian’s landfall in late September. On September 28th, 2022, Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, came ashore in Florida, with sustained winds of 150mph, the first such Category 4 storm to impact Southwest Florida since Hurricane Charley in 2004. Hurricane Ian adversely impacted the operating results for the three months ended October 31, 2022 resulting in additional costs of approximately $25 million. These costs included premiums for subhaulers, labor costs incurred from overtime, and travel and lodging due to the reassignment of employees to the affected region. The online auctions and vehicle remarketing services provider reported net income of $245.8 million for the first quarter ended Oct. 31, down from net income of $260.4 million, a year earlier.
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) reiterated is outlook
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stock rose 0.38% (As on November 16, 11:08:42 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported sales and profit that exceeded expectations as a backlog of home improvement projects that piled up during the pandemic continue to drive growth. Comparable sales at the largest U.S. home improvement chain rose 4.3% in the third quarter, compared with estimates of a 3.1% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The average customer ticket was about $89 in the third quarter, almost 9% higher than a year earlier. Big-ticket comp transactions, or those over $1,000, were up 10.1 percent compared to the third quarter of last year. At the same time, transactions declined 4.3%. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $4.3 billion, compared with net earnings of $4.1 billion, in the same period of fiscal 2021, representing an 8.2 percent increase. During the third quarter, both Pro and DIY sales growth were positive with Pro outpacing DIY.
US stocks rise, strong earnings send retailers higher
Stocks on Wall Street closed broadly higher Tuesday, as solid company earnings helped lift several retailers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.4%. All the company sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose, with technology stocks driving much of the rally. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 4.7%. Financial and health care stocks also helped lift the market. Charles Schwab rose 1.6% and Pfizer added 1.9%.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) beats topline expectations
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock rose 0.082% (As on November 17, 11:27:21 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beat expectations for third-quarter revenue, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51% from a year ago. Nvidia’s gaming business, a segment that once drove its revenue, was hit by weak consumer demand.
EUR/CHF Completes Channel Breakout to Trade Above 0.9860
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday spiked to complete an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The currency pair has now advanced to trade above 0.9860 after bottoming below 0.9500 earlier in the week. The pair also appears to be trading several levels above the 100-hour moving average line....
GBP/USD Pulls Back Towards 100-Hour MA After UK Retail Sales
The GBP/US currency pair on Friday pulled back towards the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of UK data. The currency pair has now completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the currency pair still seems to have a lot of...
eToro unveils options trading in the US following Gatsby acquisition
EToro, an Israeli-based multinational social trading platform, has launched options trading for users in the United States. The launch is part of the platform’s “ongoing diversification” of offerings within the US. eToro launches options trading in the US. This offering adds to the existing products offered by...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | November 17, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index start moving upward before it could reach the 105.00 – 105.50 area. The index is building bullish pressure but has no strong momentum yet. If the index could close above 107.50 then there is a chance of continuation toward 109.77. On the other hand, if the index continues lower and close below the daily SMA 200 then the trend might turn bearish in long term.
FXDailyReport.com
856
Followers
7K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0