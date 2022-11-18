ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

Uptown Jackson holding Community Christmas Toy Drive

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A toy drive will be held at the Uptown Jackson 2022 Chistmas Parade on Sunday, Nov. 27. Uptown Jackson and Christmas Parade Marshall Jimmy Williams join forces with the Jackson Police Department to collect new toys to be given away during their Community Christmas Drive.
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Shop Small Saturday slated for this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Do you have an idea of your shopping plans for the holidays?. Shop Small Saturday is slated for the post-Thanksgiving Saturday, where you can buy locally and support area businesses: keeping the money right here in the local economy. Learning how to make that...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

2 women running every street in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Boil advisory in effect in parts of Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A boil water advisory has been issued in parts of Scott County. The advisory is in effect for the areas north and west of Oran and south and west of Chaffee due to a main line leak, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Rupture leads to sanitary sewer overflow on east side of Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Jackson is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow on Monday afternoon. It happened on the east side of town near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The force main from the Klaus Park sewer lift station had ruptured, according to the city of...
JACKSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy