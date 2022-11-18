Read full article on original website
Uptown Jackson holding Community Christmas Toy Drive
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – A toy drive will be held at the Uptown Jackson 2022 Chistmas Parade on Sunday, Nov. 27. Uptown Jackson and Christmas Parade Marshall Jimmy Williams join forces with the Jackson Police Department to collect new toys to be given away during their Community Christmas Drive.
Shop Small Saturday slated for this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Do you have an idea of your shopping plans for the holidays?. Shop Small Saturday is slated for the post-Thanksgiving Saturday, where you can buy locally and support area businesses: keeping the money right here in the local economy. Learning how to make that...
2 women running every street in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Two women in Perryville have started running every street in town. The project is called Run This Town. Danielle Messer and Mandy Taylor of Perryville started this initiative, recently adding seven miles more to the map of their adventure. For over four years the two...
Paducah releases Thanksgiving holiday schedule for garbage, recycling, compost facility
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The city of Paducah released changes to the Public Works Department’s garbage collection schedule for Thanksgiving 2022 and the day after Thanksgiving (Thursday and Friday, November 24 and 25). Place your garbage rollout container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m....
Cape Girardeau City Council approves $6 million to rebuild Central Municipal Pool
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau City Council voted on a $6 million proposal to rebuild the Central Municipal Pool. City council members voted on the contractor the Parks and Recreation Department recommended for the Central Municipal Pool (also known as the Bubble) upgrade. The contractor is the Penzel Construction Company.
18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
Boil advisory in effect in parts of Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A boil water advisory has been issued in parts of Scott County. The advisory is in effect for the areas north and west of Oran and south and west of Chaffee due to a main line leak, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Rupture leads to sanitary sewer overflow on east side of Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Jackson is warning residents of a sanitary sewer overflow on Monday afternoon. It happened on the east side of town near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The force main from the Klaus Park sewer lift station had ruptured, according to the city of...
