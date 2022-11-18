Read full article on original website
Balance Lands $350M to Help Steady SMBs
B2B marketplace and eCommerce payments platform Balance has received a $350 million credit facility from Viola Credit to boost its financing capabilities. “Merchants can’t facilitate trust with new buyers without payment terms and buyers won’t move from their current vendor without getting the same terms,” Balance CEO Bar Geron said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 22).
How to Approach Debt Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Season
Four out of 10 Americans will go into debt for the holidays. Beverly Harzog, credit cards expert at U.S. News & World Report, joined Cheddar News to discuss minimizing debt as the holiday shopping season approaches.
Grocers See Connected Recipes as Tool to Drive Q4 Spending
As consumers settle in for a chilly winter at home, supermarkets are ramping up their stable of connected recipes to not only capture an uptick in cooking but to drive spending, increase basket size, boost loyalty and swipe share from restaurants. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest grocer. The...
D2C Coffee Brands Use BNPL as Upsell Tool to Drive Premium Purchases
With the growth of direct-to-consumer (D2C) options enabling coffee drinkers to access increasingly niche, increasingly boutique products, prices have been rising for higher-end brands and blends. Now, the expansion of buy now, pay later (BNPL) is making it possible for some coffee snobs to purchase beans that would otherwise have...
56% of Consumers Say Storing Payment Info With Retailers Improves Checkout
Manually entering credit card information for each online purchase is such a source of friction and irritation that more than half of consumers are setting their security concerns aside and choosing to store their payment credentials with retailers. The findings come from the new study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored...
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Coming Before Christmas Season Ends
Despite modest price declines, Americans have been severely impacted by persistent inflation. In certain states, though, they may receive a fresh stimulus check before the end of the Christmas season.
DoorDash Launches Subscription Gifting to Gain Share From Rivals
In a move to both grow its subscription program and capture consumers’ holiday spending, DoorDash has made its DashPass delivery subscription giftable. The aggregator announced Monday (Nov. 21) the option for consumers to purchase three-, six- or 12-month memberships for others to be sent via email. The effort to...
PayUp Receives $5M Line of Credit to Factor Invoices for SMBs
Early payment solutions provider PayUp, a Rex company, has received a $5 million line of credit from private working capital finance company nFusion Capital and said this would allow it to factor $50 million in invoices. Both PayUp and nFusion Capital focus on small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the...
Expedia Offers BNPL as Consumers Cut Back on Holiday Spending
Travel website Expedia has teamed with buy now, pay later firm (BNPL) Afterpay for a program to let travelers pay for hotels and flights in installments. The move comes ahead of a holiday season that could see travelers sharply reduce their spending amid high inflation. “As consumers prepare for the...
78% of Online Subscription Purchases Are Made With Stored Credentials
Consumers are increasingly using stored payment credentials to speed up the purchasing process, but not all types of purchases are experiencing adoption of the technology at the same rate. For the PYMNTS study “How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition,” created in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PYMNTS surveyed...
Modern Treasury Sees ‘Tectonic Shift’ of Private Innovation From FedNow Launch
In the run-up to the launch of the FedNow real-time payments platform, financial industry insiders are anticipating what the Federal Reserve’s new baby will look like when it arrives sometime in summer 2023. Among them is Sam Aarons, co-founder and chief technology officer of Modern Treasury, who told PYMNTS...
Why ‘Every Single Business’ Will Soon Be Using Embedded Payments
Embedded finance — where financial products and payments pop up in any number of consumers’ daily activities — is now an expectation, a “need to have” for banks and enterprises. Deirdre McClure, chief customer officer at Treasury Prime, told PYMNTS that the demand for seamless...
‘Fashion Newness’ Helps Drive Record Sales for Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is heading into the holiday shopping season enjoying record sales, primarily driven by shoppers at its Anthropologie and Free People brands. According to the company’s third-quarter earnings report, sales rose 3.9% from the third quarter of 2021, reaching a record $1.18 billion. “Consumer demand remains powerful, despite...
Report: Amazon Customer Satisfaction Hits All-Time Low
While Amazon still dominates the domestic eCommerce landscape, there are signs of growing discontent among its estimated 200+ million Amazon Prime members as customer satisfaction has reportedly reached a record low. That’s according to a Monday (Nov. 21) Wall Street Journal report, citing data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index....
IRS Saw 149% Increase in Retail Crypto Investors
About 2.3 million Americans traded cryptocurrencies in 2020, a 149% increase from the previous year. That’s according to a Bloomberg News report, citing data from the IRS. In 2019, the report said, almost 928,000 taxpayers said they received, sold, sent, or otherwise acquired digital currency. The report also notes...
D2C Sticker Brand Leverages Printing Business Email List to Launch Hot Sauce
As direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands compete to win consumers’ attention and to secure their loyalty, the custom printing site Sticker Mule has expanded to a new audience by taking a sharp turn — launching a hot sauce brand. “We [launched Mule Sauce] for fun, to be honest with you,”...
Kenya Eyes Taxes on Crypto, Digital Wallets
With 8.5% of its population now owning cryptocurrencies, Kenya is reportedly considering taxing crypto exchanges, digital wallets and transactions. Legislators in the African country are now considering the Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that would change the country’s laws and regulate and tax the digital currency trade, Business Daily reported Monday (Nov. 21).
American Eagle Boosts Profit With Inventory and Logistics Improvements
Right-sizing inventory, reducing costs and scaling its new logistics services business paid off for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) during the third quarter, the company said Tuesday (Nov. 22) in its quarterly earnings release. During the quarter ended Oct. 29, the clothing and accessories retailer achieved an operating profit of $118...
Best Buy Says Customers Lack Urgency But Are Hungry for Joy
Fighting a highly promotional environment for consumer electronics, Best Buy sees holiday shopping patterns this year returning to some pre-pandemic norms. Reviewing FY23 third quarter financials on a Tuesday (Nov. 22) earnings call, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry noted year-over-year sales declines across most product categories, adding that the largest impact to the slump in sales came from computing and home theater.
